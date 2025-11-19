Supporting new mothers

Scotland sets new goal to support breastfeeding mums.

A new target will aim to further increase the number of babies who are breastfed at six to eight weeks old.

NHS Scotland will now aim to reduce the ‘drop-off rate’ – the number of mothers who stop breastfeeding – by a further 10% by 2031. The announcement follows recent statistics which showed breastfeeding rates in Scotland are at their highest level since records began in 2002.

The previous target to reduce the drop-off rate by 10% by 2024-25 was exceeded more than twice over, with a 27% reduction since 2017-18.

Jenni Minto, Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health, announced the new breastfeeding goal for Scotland at the Breast Buddies support group at Perth Royal Infirmary.

The Scottish Government has invested more than £11 million additional funding in breastfeeding support since 2018, including almost £359,000 for the Breast Buddies project in Tayside. Last year, NHS Tayside became the first UK health board to receive full UNICEF Gold Baby Friendly accreditation across all services .

Ms Minto said:

“The new 2031 target will help us to continue to give all babies the best possible start in life

“The evidence is clear that supporting, protecting, and promoting breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to improve the health of mother and baby, in both the short and long term.

“Not everyone can or wants to breastfeed, but for those that do we will support them to meet their breastfeeding goals and improve their experiences.

“The record breastfeeding rates we have seen in Scotland would not have been possible without the dedication of NHS staff, infant feeding teams, and peer supporters. They work tirelessly to help new mums achieve their feeding goals and I thank them for their work.”

Holly Hunter, Breast Buddies Peer Supporter:

“Having benefitted so much from the support offered by Breast Buddies when I had my first little one, when the opportunity to be able to become a peer supporter came up I jumped at the chance. Whether supporting in person or via text, it’s wonderful to be able to provide any help we can, be that a listening ear, support, or advice, particularly during what for some can be at such a vulnerable and challenging time.

"Also seeing the bonds between new mothers as they come together at groups and the support, they offer through the groups we facilitate is amazing.”

Jocelyn Smith, Breast Buddies Perth & Kinross Coordinator:

“We are honoured to welcome the Minister to one of our Breast Buddies groups and showcase the invaluable support we provide to families. Since 2017, we have proudly supported families across Perth & Kinross, contributing to the significant rise in breastfeeding rates.

"Our services include antenatal and postnatal support delivered by trained breastfeeding peer supporters, available through local in-person groups, digital WhatsApp communities, and personalised one-to-one text support. Funding is always a challenge, so we deeply value every opportunity to highlight the impact of this work and ensure its sustainability.”

Gillian McMillan, Infant Nutrition Coordinator, NHS Tayside:

"Across Tayside more than 70% of babies begin life being breastfed and to ensure mothers can continue breastfeeding for as long as they choose, it is vital that the right support systems are in place.

“The World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding from birth up to six months of age and then continued breastfeeding, with the introduction of solid food, up to two years of age and beyond.

“There is robust evidence demonstrating the positive impact of breastfeeding peer support - not only for the mother but for the peer supporters themselves. We are proud to have Breast Buddies working in partnership with NHS Tayside to support mothers to meet their breastfeeding goals."

