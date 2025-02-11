Supporting Orkney’s farmers and food producers

Plans for new abattoir get funding boost.

Orkney’s farmers, crofters and producers could benefit from a new local abattoir which will help them bring their produce to market, benefit the island’s economy and support high-welfare meat production.

First Minister John Swinney visited Orkney Auction Mart, which has received a £15,000 grant as a lead partner to help build the business case for a new, fit-for-purpose processing plant.

The funding is part of the Scottish Government’s Small Producers Pilot Fund, which this year has provided a total of £256,500 to support private kill abattoirs including in Shetland, Wishaw, Barra, Dingwall and Mull.

By creating more localised supply chains, the Fund aims to increase the proportion of food grown and processed by small farms and small holders, and consumed within the community.

The First Minister said:

“The Scottish Government is committed to supporting small producers and strengthening Scotland’s food supply chain. We know that local marts and abattoirs play an important role in supporting island businesses and ensuring the best animal welfare. “A new facility in Orkney would bring many benefits for the people who live and work here, supporting economic growth in the area and the future sustainability of the island’s food production industry. We will continue to work with HIE and the Orkney Islands Council as the project develops.”

Chair of Orkney Auction Mart Alan Corrigall said:

“We were delighted to welcome the First Minister to Orkney to explain, first hand, how vital a new abattoir is for our community. Our case has been well received and we very much welcome the Scottish Government’s support. We’re looking forward to working in partnership with local butchers and other stakeholders, to build a strong business case for this important project.”

Background

