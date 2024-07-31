FSCS
Supporting our local community in 2023/24
Helping people get back on track is at the heart of what we do at FSCS. We’re dedicated to making a difference for our customers, and the same goes for our local community. Here’s a roundup of the volunteering work we did in 2023/24, as part of our commitment to being a responsible business.
Providence Row
We were proud to continue our work with our charity partner Providence Row in East London. Providence Row provides advice and support, psychotherapy and counselling to people experiencing homelessness.
They also have an award-winning rooftop garden, which provides nutritious food that staff turn into hot, healthy meals in their kitchen. The FSCS team volunteered at Providence Row for over 50 hours in 2023/24, helping out in the garden and preparing and serving over 100 meals.
Amy Alford and Josh Rendall from our Communications team helping out in Providence Row’s rooftop garden
WrapUp London
FSCS colleagues supported WrapUp London by donating their pre-loved warm coats last winter. WrapUp London sends the coats to front-line charities that support homeless and vulnerable people through the winter. Since the wider campaign first launched in 2011, over 212,000 coats have been distributed through this initiative and we are honoured to have played a part in this.
Spitalfields City Farm
To mark Men’s Health Awareness Month in November 2023, some of our male colleagues volunteered at Spitalfields City Farm. The farm is located in a London borough that experiences poverty, and it’s a space that empowers people to make positive changes to their lives and the community.
Our colleagues took this brilliant opportunity to spend time out of the office in nature and interact with each other in a more informal setting, something that’s key to maintaining good mental health. They worked to clear out pens, create a new flower bed, clear paths and look after the animals for the day – all in all saving the farm seven days’ work.
Our Spitalfields City Farm volunteers
Food for Aldgate
We also supported the Food for Aldgate foodbank project. The foodbank was set up to alleviate food insecurity and poverty in response to the pandemic and it makes a vital difference to those in need. Our volunteering support played a part in sorting, packaging and distributing food to up to 50 families each week.
Future Frontiers
During 2023/24 we partnered with Future Frontiers, an education charity that provides young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with educational guidance and opportunities. As part of this volunteering work, we provided face-to-face coaching to 20 year 10 students from Oasis Academy Hadley in Enfield.
Find out more about what it's like to work for FSCS.
