Supporting people at risk of going missing

Police investigations drop after national framework is implemented.

The number of police investigations into missing persons has fallen significantly since a national framework was implemented to support those most at risk.

The National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland – the first of its kind in the UK – works to prevent people going missing and respond quickly when they do. It sets out how partners including Police Scotland, the NHS, education services and third sector organisations can work together when someone is identified as being at risk of going missing. This work has been backed by Scottish Government funding of £750,000 so far with a further £150,000 this year which supports two National Missing Persons co-ordinators.

Building on the progress to date, the Scottish Government has launched a refreshed framework, to include enhanced training for those working with people who have previously gone missing to better understand the underlying causes. Closer working will be supported between public protection teams and local child and adult protection committees to link resources and treat missing cases as part of their wider oversight work.

Protocols to collect key information for children, care experienced children and people living with dementia who are at risk of going missing will be promoted and implemented across Scotland. As a result, crucial information will be quickly available to police, meaning they can take action sooner when someone does go missing.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“It is devastating for families and friends when a loved one goes missing. Since we first published the framework in 2017, the proportion of people going missing once who do so again has dropped from one in two to one in three and our collaborative approach has seen a decrease in the number of investigations needed.

“Scotland is leading the way in shared efforts to reduce the number of people who go missing each year. To help further reduce the risk of people going missing and to limit the harm when they do, we are introducing new measures to make it easier to identify those at risk. The refreshed National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland 2025 builds on good practice to continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

Chair of the Working Group for Missing People in Scotland. Professor Hester Parr said:

“The expert Working Group is delighted to be launching this guidance, which will help protect missing people and their families. The guidance in Scotland are informed by research and best practice, is unique in the UK and helps Scotland lead the way internationally in trying to address this deeply entrenched social and spatial problem. Missing is a sticky issue for multi-agency groups, and the new guidance offers support for change and progress in Scotland. This builds on existing success but also charts a path to more change and continuous improvement. Missing people deserve nothing less than that.”

Martin Crewe, Director of Barnardo’s Scotland, said:

“Barnardo’s was involved in the initial writing of the 2017 National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland, and have continued to work in partnership with Scottish Government on the implementation plan for delivering on the Framework.

“As active members of the Working Group for Missing People in Scotland and informed by the work of our missing services in Renfrewshire and North Lanarkshire, we continue to advocate for Scotland’s children and young people by bringing their real-life experiences of going missing to the discussion. Yesterday’s launch of the updated National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland is an important step as we continue our efforts to reduce the instances and impact of missing for children and young people.

“It was a pleasure for our team to welcome Ms Brown to our Common Ground service yesterday in order for her to learn about the valuable work undertaken by this service. Common Ground is a partnership project in Glasgow City Centre that provides a safe, supportive presence for young people on Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. It was developed in response to rising concerns around exploitation, vulnerability and risk-led responses to youth presence in the city centre.”

Background

National Missing Persons Framework for Scotland 2025 - gov.scot

In 2017-18 Police Scotland conducted 22,966 investigations for people who were missing with one in two of those investigations for a person who had been missing previously. This has reduced to 14,670 in 2024-25 with a drop to one in three investigations involving a person who had previously been missing: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/images/mpu/downloads/ukmpu_statistics_report_2017_2018.pdf, Scottish Police Authority, Corporate Performance Report, Q4 2024-25. Quarterly Policing Performance Report Q4 2024-25

Overview of The National Missing Persons Framework - Missing People

Thematic inspection of police response to missing persons in Scotland | HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland