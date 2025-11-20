Supporting people in distress

Milestone reached in vital mental health programme

More than 100,000 people have been referred to a mental health initiative which provides immediate, non-clinical support to those in need.

The Distress Brief Intervention (DBI) programme, launched in 2016, offers personalised support to people who present to emergency or primary care services in distress.

Initially, trained front line staff provide a compassionate response and then, where appropriate, offer a referral to third sector staff who contact the person within 24-hours and provide community-based support.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Tom Arthur said:

"Each and every one of the 100,000 referrals has provided quick and compassionate support to someone in distress. "There are many who make DBI such a success and I want to thank all those involved across health, social care, emergency services, third sector and academia. "DBI plays an important role in our work to prevent suicide, sitting within our national Suicide Prevention Strategy, with investment doubled in the current parliamentary term to £2.8 million. "We continue to work with partners to ensure those experiencing distress get the support they need, when and where they need it, to improve people’s mental health and wellbeing."

Kirstie McCulloch, who received support from and now works for DBI, said:

“I was experiencing severe panic attacks, anxiety, and depression, due to the Covid lockdowns. NHS 24 helped me when I had a severe panic attack and referred me for further support to the DBI service, which in my local area is run by SAMH. “The support I received was invaluable. My practitioner had been so helpful that I asked them how they came into the role, as I knew this was something I would like to do for others. “DBI aligns with SAMH's ambition that anyone in Scotland can ask once and get help fast. In the years I have worked here, I have delivered compassionate support to hundreds of people and helped them to get back on their feet. It is very rewarding knowing that I can give back in this way."

Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton said:

“Police Scotland has over 2,300 DBI trained officers who can identify when someone is in distress and signpost them to the right service to provide the compassionate support they need and deserve, before redirecting to core policing duties. “We will continue to work closely with key partners to develop and embed a whole system, trauma-informed, approach to mental health and this landmark 100,000th referral is testament to our collaborative commitment.”

Head of Mental Health and Dementia at the Scottish Ambulance Service Catherine Totten said:

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is committed to ensuring access to services that offer care and support to patients experiencing mental distress and the collaboration with DBI supports us to provide the right care at the right time for our patients. “We take pride in our contribution to enhancing access to the emotional care and support that DBI offers to its service users and are committed to continuing our support to keep widening the reach of this valuable resource. We are proud to celebrate with partners this momentous achievement of 100,000 referrals meaning 100,000 people are receiving this valuable service which was previously unavailable "

Executive Director of Nursing and Care at NHS 24 Patrick Rafferty said:

“The partnership between NHS 24 and the Distress Brief Intervention Programme is valued by patients and our Mental Health Hub team. This national pathway ensures that person-centred and compassionate care is then delivered locally to the people of Scotland. “The impact of this significant collaboration through early intervention reduces distress, empowers patients and supports the journey to recovery. This is a truly commendable initiative that we are delighted to be a part of.”

Distress Brief Intervention - Connected Compassionate Support | DBI.scot