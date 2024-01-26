Scottish Government
|Printable version
Supporting people in need
Funding for projects to tackle poverty and inequality.
An initiative which will support low income families to take part in community action and advise on improvements in local services is being funded as part of a wider programme to help develop new approaches to child poverty.
The project, led by Midlothian Sure Start in partnership with Midlothian Council, is one of nine successful applicants to the Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund - which was set up to explore promising approaches or redesign services to maximise their impact on child poverty.
A Cash First Fund, which aims to reduce the need for emergency food parcels and food banks, will also fund eight partnerships to provide help to low income families. Six of these will provide new sources of cash-first support.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“These two funds exemplify the innovative approach the Scottish Government is taking to tackling poverty and delivering for the people of Scotland.
“The Midlothian partnership will give local families the opportunity to get involved in and influence local services. It will aim to identify improvements which will ensure help on offer is joined-up and people are supported in a dignified way to reduce stigma.
“Other projects will help to accelerate progress in tackling poverty, including by making it easier for people to access cash in a crisis and by connecting people with advice to prevent future hardship.
“We are investing £3 billion this financial year to tackle poverty and protect people from the cost of living crisis. We are taking all the action we can to support people within our limited powers and fixed budget.”
Background
Cash First Fund: successful proposals
|
Area
|
Lead partner
|
Aberdeen
|
Aberdeen Voluntary Action (TSI)
|
Aberdeenshire
|
Aberdeenshire Council
|
Edinburgh
|
Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership
|
Fife
|
Fife Council
|
Glasgow
|
Glasgow Centre for Population Health
|
North Lanarkshire
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
Orkney
|
Voluntary Action Orkney (TSI)
|
West Dunbartonshire
|
West Dunbartonshire Council
Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund: successful proposals
|
Area
|
Project
|
Aberdeen City
|
Data driven identification of households experiencing child poverty to inform and direct intervention and support.
|
Argyll and Bute
|
Evaluating the usefulness of third-party datasets for identifying communities in need of financial support.
|
Edinburgh
|
Income Maximisation Outreach
|
Inverclyde
|
Parent Centred Early and Intensive Intervention – supporting parents with children and babies under 5 years
|
Midlothian
|
Midlothian Peer Research – A Case for Change through a Place Based Approach Building Skills and Influencing
|
Moray
|
Improved identification of families affected by disability and delivery of support to maximise income
|
North Ayrshire
|
North Ayrshire Single Shared Assessment (NASSA)
|
Perth & Kinross
|
Beyond Emergency Support to Sustainable Livelihoods – Capacity Building Programme for Local Communities
|
South Lanarkshire
|
Paths out of Poverty' - empowering parent/carers of disabled children through innovative, holistic, strengths-based approach.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-people-in-need/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Record renewable energy output26/01/2024 12:05:00
Green sector delivered more electricity than Scotland used for first time.
Rise in international visits25/01/2024 13:05:00
Overseas travel and tourism statistics published for Q3 2023.
Continuing rent protection for private tenants25/01/2024 12:05:00
Regulations to protect tenants concerned about rent increases following the ending of the emergency rent cap have been laid in the Scottish Parliament.
Strategy for international engagement25/01/2024 09:05:00
Publication outlining ambitious international objectives.
Offshore wind programme progresses24/01/2024 16:05:00
Milestone as projects worth around £500m move closer to completion.
Electoral reform Bill published24/01/2024 15:05:00
Legislation which aims to enhance Scotland’s democratic processes has been published in the Scottish Parliament.
Good Food Nation plans published24/01/2024 12:05:00
Proposals to improve access to healthy, locally produced food.
Support for Belarusian political prisoners24/01/2024 09:10:00
Ministers join campaign highlighting human rights issues.
Learning to adapt to coastal change23/01/2024 15:10:00
£1m for ten projects aimed at tackling coastal erosion