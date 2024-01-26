Supporting people in need

Funding for projects to tackle poverty and inequality.

An initiative which will support low income families to take part in community action and advise on improvements in local services is being funded as part of a wider programme to help develop new approaches to child poverty.

The project, led by Midlothian Sure Start in partnership with Midlothian Council, is one of nine successful applicants to the Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund - which was set up to explore promising approaches or redesign services to maximise their impact on child poverty.

A Cash First Fund, which aims to reduce the need for emergency food parcels and food banks, will also fund eight partnerships to provide help to low income families. Six of these will provide new sources of cash-first support.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“These two funds exemplify the innovative approach the Scottish Government is taking to tackling poverty and delivering for the people of Scotland.

“The Midlothian partnership will give local families the opportunity to get involved in and influence local services. It will aim to identify improvements which will ensure help on offer is joined-up and people are supported in a dignified way to reduce stigma.

“Other projects will help to accelerate progress in tackling poverty, including by making it easier for people to access cash in a crisis and by connecting people with advice to prevent future hardship.

“We are investing £3 billion this financial year to tackle poverty and protect people from the cost of living crisis. We are taking all the action we can to support people within our limited powers and fixed budget.”

Background

Cash First Fund: successful proposals

Area Lead partner Aberdeen Aberdeen Voluntary Action (TSI) Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Council Edinburgh Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership Fife Fife Council Glasgow Glasgow Centre for Population Health North Lanarkshire North Lanarkshire Council Orkney Voluntary Action Orkney (TSI) West Dunbartonshire West Dunbartonshire Council

Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund: successful proposals