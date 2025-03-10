Supporting people who self-harm

Funding for charity web service and training programme.

A national service supporting people affected by self-harm is to benefit from £1.5 million of Scottish Government funding over the next two years.

The funding for Self-Harm Network Scotland (SHNS) will enable it to continue its webchat service which offers 1-to-1 assistance out of hours and a peer support programme which has provided 2,851 sessions since funding began in 2021 - an average of eight sessions per person.

SHNS also deliver free training to individuals and organisations – either in-person or online – to increase understanding of self-harm and reduce stigma. To date, 3,373 people in sectors including education and social work have taken part.

SHNS is run by mental health charity Penumbra. Visiting the support centre at Hope Point in Dundee, Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said:

“I am pleased to be able to announce this continued support for Self-Harm Network Scotland.

“The way in which people seek support and discuss self-harm has changed in recent years with many looking online for help, so online peer support and the webchat service is a crucial addition to the existing range of mental health services available. This work is also helping to build our understanding about self-harm and the most helpful interventions so that we can continue to improve the services on offer.

“It also encouraging that so many have taken up the offer of free training as this will go a long way towards reducing the stigma which can all too often prevent people from seeking the help they need.”

SHNS Manager Darren Boyd said:

“We are delighted to announce that Self-Harm Network Scotland has received additional funding from the Scottish Government for the next two years. This vital investment is a powerful vote of confidence in the work we do to support people who self-harm, their loved ones and professionals working with them. It enables us to broaden our community-based initiatives, continue our peer support services, and develop new resources - all designed to empower those in need with compassion, understanding, and hope.

“We are grateful to be able to continue our work supporting the Scottish Government and COSLA in our shared vision that anyone in Scotland affected by self-harm receives compassionate support, without fear of stigma or discrimination.”

Peer supporter Kayleigh Wanless said:

“When I was around 14 years old, I began using self-harm to cope with anxiety and depression. I have spent time throughout my life in both child and adult mental health services. The realisation I had from my first time leaving CAMHS was ‘I want to help people like they’ve helped me’.

"Since then, I have taken the upset I experienced and turned it into something valuable. SHNS has allowed me to take pride in the empathy and compassion I have gained from times of struggle and has given me the opportunity to become a person who now helps others to reach their goals.”

BACKGROUND

The £1.5 million is part of the wider Fairer Funding pilot which is providing more than £60 million to charities across Scotland.

SHNS have offered peer support to people affected by self-harm since 2022. The website was launched in March 2023 and offers a range of advice and information as well an option to self-refer for peer support.

The webchat facility has been operating since October 2023 and is open seven evenings a week. It is run by peer practitioners and volunteers who offer support to those at the point of self-harming.

Outwith webchat hours people can leave a message and will receive a call within 24 hours. All services are available across Scotland and can be accessed by anyone aged 12 and over.

Self-Harm Network Scotland Penumbra