Supporting people with complex disabilities

Funding of £10 million to create more specially equipped toilets

Around 150 additional community toilet facilities for people with complex disabilities and health conditions will be created across the country thanks to £10 million Scottish Government funding over the next two years.

There are currently around 270 of the specially equipped facilities, known as Changing Places Toilets, in Scotland. This is an increase of 30% since 2019 when new legislation required these spaces to be included in large new buildings with public access.

Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Minister Maree Todd said:

“Access to toilet facilities is a fundamental human right. This £10 million investment in Changing Places Toilets will make a huge difference to thousands of disabled people and their families and carers as it will enable them to participate fully in society and access community resources – things which most of us take for granted. “The Fund will be open to all communities in Scotland and will prioritise areas which do not currently have adequate provision. “Support from local bodies has been, and will continue to be, central to driving this work forward, and we look forward to receiving applications from all over Scotland when the Fund opens in the summer.

Jill Clark, a Glasgow-based Changing Places Toilets user said:

“It is really important to have changing places toilets across Scotland because it lets people like myself lead a normal life without worrying about getting access to a toilet everywhere we go!”

PAMIS (Promoting a more inclusive society) CEO Jenny Miller said:

“PAMIS is delighted that this fund is progressing. It is vital that we ensure that those who need this life changing resource and those who are keen to develop inclusive venues and services are involved in shaping the fund. Your insights are key, and we know that for the community PAMIS supports, those with a profound learning and multiple disabilities, the fund will make a huge difference to their inclusion within communities across Scotland.”

Background

Changing Places Toilets (CPT) offer a vital facility for disabled people and their families and carers whose needs cannot be met through standard accessible toilet provision. This includes people with profound or multiple disabilities, people with muscular dystrophy, older people, veterans, people who require the use of a larger wheelchair and people who require a calm and quiet environment.

CPTs have key features which distinguish them from standard accessible toilets. They:

offer adequate space (at least 12m 2 ) for a disabled person when they are not in their wheelchair, as well as space for their wheelchair to turn, and one or two carers.

) for a disabled person when they are not in their wheelchair, as well as space for their wheelchair to turn, and one or two carers. have an adult-sized, height-adjustable changing bench to allow people to lie down to have their personal care needs met.

have a ceiling hoist to lift people out of their wheelchair safely

have a centrally placed peninsular toilet which provides access for people who require support on both sides.

To express views on or note interest in funding for the Changing Places Toilets Fund go to Changing Places Toilets Scotland Fund Survey

The Scottish Government’s CPT Planning Guide provides information and guidance to those considering installing a CPT in both existing and new buildings. This guide was produced in collaboration with PAMIS (Promoting a more inclusive society) who are co-chairs and co-founders of the Changing Places Consortium and offer expert advice on CPTs in Scotland.