Supporting people with Council Tax debt

Citizens Advice Scotland project expanded.

People struggling with Council Tax arrears will have access to enhanced advice through the expansion of a Citizens Advice Scotland project.

Backed by an additional £2.2 million in Scottish Government funding, the project provides tailored support to affected households and works with local authorities to support good practice in Council Tax debt collection.

The project has already been delivered in nine local authority areas, where it has helped to promote dignified and empathetic approach to debt collection and supported more than 1,600 people with advice on Council Tax issues. This additional funding will allow the project to be extended across the whole country.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan yesterday said:

“Any type of debt, including council tax debt, puts pressure on households and can cause real difficulties for family finances. Empathy and dignity must be at the heart of debt support. “This project has already made a big difference to the way debts are collected in the local authorities where it is in place, including supporting people who cannot access digital technology, making connections with mental health services where needed and encouraging people to seek advice early. “By helping families manage debts, this project will help us deliver on our driving mission of eradicating child poverty. Other steps we are taking to support this include investing £6.9 billion in social security for the year ahead, £37 million to deliver the expand the free school meals programme, and continuing to put more money in families pockets through the Scottish Child Payment.”

Background

Advice and support are available for people experiencing problem debt – Debt and money – Cost of Living Support Scotland