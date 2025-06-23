Supporting people with learning disabilities

Funding allocated to projects working to enhance equality.

People with learning disabilities are being supported to fulfil their potential through new funding awards totalling almost £1.6 million.

The Learning Disability Support Fund is allocated to community projects working directly with people with learning disabilities to provide opportunities and build a more inclusive society.

The fund will run for 30 months from October 2025, with a total of £325,000 available for the first year and £650,000 in each of the following two years. Recipients of the first round are receiving grants of between £75,000 and £250.000. The charity get2gether is among the successful applicants and has been awarded £108,244 to support its work arranging social activities for people with learning disabilities in safe and friendly locations in Scotland.

Minister for Social Care and Mental Wellbeing Tom Arthur recently said:

“We want to create a society where people with learning disabilities can live fulfilling, independent and active lives and this funding will support the important work of get2gether and many other organisations which are working so hard to do just that. “The grants will be used to provide people with education and information on matters such as accessing health services and developing safe relationships. “In developing the fund, we have taken into account the views expressed by people with learning disabilities in recent consultation and research and we will work closely with the third sector to ensure it makes a real difference.”

Director at get2gether Mojca Becaj recently said:

“For a small charity like get2gether, the Scottish Government funding through the Learning Disability Support Fund is truly transformational. “It will enable us to continue creating safe, inclusive spaces where people with learning disabilities can build friendships, relationships, and confidence as well as provide paid roles where they can step into their first paid employment — these are things that many adults take for granted but are life-changing for our members. “We’re deeply grateful for the recognition and investment in our work and the opportunity to keep making a real difference to the lives of get2gether members.”

Natalie Kernaghan McCaughey, a get2gether ambassador recently said:

“I work as an ambassador at get2gether, we are a member-led charity that works with adults with disabilities. We believe everyone deserves love and friendship. "I am a paid member of get2gether staff team, I have a lived experience of learning disability and autism. My role is to work with other members to create and co-host their own social events and make connections with each other.”

Director of Funds at Inspiring Scotland Erica Judge recently said:

“We know that the third sector plays a critical role in improving the lives of people with learning disabilities and we are pleased that this fund offers vital longer-term funding, ensuring projects like get2gether can plan their services for the next two and a half years. “One of the important aspects of this fund is to help ensure people with learning disabilities’ voices are heard. Not only did people with learning disabilities inform and shape the Learning Disabilities Support Fund’s aims, their voice and experience were central to the decision-making process, and they played a key role in selecting which organisations received funding.”

BACKGROUND

Funding Awards

Organisation Funding Amount get2gether £108,244 Project Ability £81,741 People First (Scotland) £250,000 Neighbourhood Networks £91,931 Values Into Action Scotland £175,061 Scottish Youth Dance (YDance) £206,106 Dates-n-Mates £179,318 Values Into Action Scotland – The Scottish Assembly £249,998 Association for Real Change – NIN/LIN Networks £249,474 Total £1,591,873



