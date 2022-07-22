Supporting Scotland’s local food and drink

Recipients of the Regional Food Fund announced.

A total of 24 projects from across the country have been awarded funding of £110,000 to promote and showcase quality regional produce.

The latest round of the Regional Food Fund (RFF) was launched in April this year to support the development of local food and drink projects with grants of up to £5,000.

Managed by industry organisation Scotland Food & Drink, the fund is designed to contribute to the sector’s recovery from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and raise the profile of local and regional produce.

Initiatives supported by this fund range from food and drink festivals and events to food tourism collaborations, online and physical markets to e-commerce such as Stranraer Oyster Festival, Clyde Island Gin Passport and Bowhouse Link. Several of the country’s regional food groups will be delivering projects, such as farm vending by Bute Kitchen; promotional pop-ups by Appetite for Angus; a buy local campaign from Eat and Drink Dundee and food heritage project by Lanarkshire Larder.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands Mairi Gougeon said:

“This is the third round of funding provided under the Regional Food Fund and I am pleased to see the involvement of such a diverse range of projects. “These collaborative projects will help showcase the incredible range of food and drink produced in Scotland delivering more unique and memorable eating and drinking experiences and provide further impetus to the sale of local produce, develop food tourism opportunities and contribute to recovery. “Our focus remains on promoting local produce including high welfare and production standards, as well as taking into account environmental issues, something consumers are increasingly interested in.”

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said:

“It is fantastic to support a further 24 collaborative food and drink projects with this latest round of funding from the Regional Food Fund. “From the quality of applications, we can see that there is a great deal of energy for, and commitment to, developing local food and drink initiatives, all of which play a vital role in the growth of the food, drink and tourism sectors countrywide. “Our congratulations to all the recipients and we look forward to seeing the projects develop over the coming months to create a lasting impact on communities across Scotland.”

Background

List of projects that were awarded grants as part of the 2022 Regional Food Fund.