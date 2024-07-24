Supporting Scotland’s most disadvantaged communities

£1 million to help tackle health inequalities.

A programme improving the quality of general practice care in disadvantaged areas of Greater Glasgow and Clyde will continue for a second year through £1 million of Scottish Government funding.

The Inclusion Health and General Practice (IHAGP) programme looks to provide patients with targeted, early interventions and an evaluation of the scheme showed it had enhanced patient care, bolstered staff training and strengthened community links.

Over 7,000 extended or outreach consultations were delivered in 2023-24 for patients with complex health needs or those missing from healthcare. More than 200 staff members received training related to health inequalities, including trauma, resulting in improved healthcare delivery for vulnerable patients. Practices were also supported to build stronger connections with community groups.

The funding for 2024-25 will support practices to engage in extended consultations, promote staff training on health equity and trauma, build on improvements to practice policies and strengthen connections with community groups.

Making the announcement on a visit to Keppoch Medical Practice, Health Secretary Neil Gray, said:

“The IHAGP programme is a vital part of our reform strategy and our efforts to tackle health inequalities in Scotland, I was pleased to see firsthand the positive impact the programme is having at Keppoch Medical Practice.

“The positive evaluation of the programme underscores its importance and effectiveness in providing enhanced care to those who need it most. Our continued funding of the programme demonstrates our dedication to evidence-informed policy and practices and we look forward to building on the successes of the programme to date.”

“The Scottish Government remains committed to the long-term goals of IHAGP. While the current funding is set at £1 million, the positive impacts demonstrated by the programme pave the way for potential future expansions.”