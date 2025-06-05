Supporting small food and drink businesses

Funding to promote local and regional products.

Food and drink festivals, farmers markets and culinary masterclasses are just some of the projects from across Scotland set to benefit from grants of up to £5,000.

The latest round of the Regional Food Fund will support 15 local and collaborative projects helping small food businesses to thrive while promoting local produce.

Scotland Food & Drink manages the fund aimed at elevating the food and drink industry, enhancing food tourism and showcasing the best the country has to offer.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“Scotland’s food and drink industry is worth £15 billion to the economy; it is one of the country's largest employers and is already well-recognised and established across the world.

“Engaging with regional markets is vital in achieving our industry strategy and growth ambitions for the next ten years. That’s why, through initiatives like the Regional Food Fund, we are providing much-needed support to small projects to showcase the best products that their regions have to offer.

“A wonderful range of projects will be supported through this round, including foraging experiences and masterclasses at Isle of Bute food and drink festival, learning about the turnip being a climate-friendly crop in Fife, or improving their culinary skills at Huntly Hairst’s celebration of local food and drink. I look forward to hearing how each of these exciting projects develops.”

Scotland Food & Drink Head of Regional Food Fiona Richmond said:

“We are pleased to be able to support 15 more collaborative food and drink projects around the country with the latest round of the Regional Food Fund.

“Our judging panel were impressed with the level of commitment and creativity shown by the successful applicants, who represent the true passion that makes our vibrant food and drink industry so special.

“We know that local food and drink initiatives play a vital role in the continued growth of Scotland’s food, drink, and tourism sectors. Congratulations to this year’s recipients – we can’t wait to see the projects we have supported come to life.”

Background

Regional Food Fund | Scotland Food & Drink (foodanddrink.scot)

Since 2021, the Scottish Government has provided over £500,000 to the Fund, which has supported 104 collaborative projects, varying from creative artwork to increase customer numbers, new equipment and regional marketing campaigns.

The successful applicants in this round are:

Huntly Hairst, Aberdeenshire. Celebration of local food and drink £2,975

Established 2012, this year will be a collaboration’ theme, producers will prepare meal plans and menus to guide visitors around the stalls, gathering fresh ingredients, listening to masterclasses and demonstrations. Funding will support production of campaign materials and promotion.

Angus Farmers Market, Angus. Appetite for Angus. £3,000

The project aims to rescue and revitalise the farmers' markets in Forfar, Carnoustie and Montrose which are due to close in their current form. Markets provide a vital source of income in the area. Funds will contribute to market rebrand.

Argyll and the Isles. Virtual Farmers' Market. £5,000

Creation of innovative digital farmers' market to help local producers increase their sales and show their contribution to the local economy, both to visitors and locals. This project will off support to rural businesses struggling with rising costs with funds going towards the creation of assets and campaign delivery.

Alloa, Clackmannanshire. First Sound Bites Festival 2026 £5,000

Collaborative, community festival to promote sales of local produce. Funding will help expand food and drink offer following successful trial last year and will contribute to marketing material and stall hire.

Dumfries and Galloway. Nurture from Nature - Local Food Outlet £5,000

Project aims to create a permanent retail outlet for local producers on this working farm. Funding will contribute to development of marketing and promotional costs.

Fife. Food from Fife - Retail Display Project £5,000

Following the successful trial in November 2024 by regional food group, Food From Fife, roll out of more branded units and point of sale material to a wider range of Fife food and drink businesses, providing dedicated in-store marketing and sales space.

North Fife and Tayside. From Tree to Glass £4,500

Delivered by Bioregioning Tayside, creation of producer group to promote and grow the area's craft cider and perry production, preserving its apple, pear and plum heritage. Funds will support delivery of business to business, consumer and education events and materials.

Fife. Turning the Tide for Turnip Revolution. £5,000

led by East of Scotland Growers will deliver a series of partnerships with chefs, retailers and communities to raise awareness and sales of turnip as a modern, delicious, climate-friendly crop. Funding will contribute to branding, marketing and chef costs.

Forth Valley. Forth Valley Five £4,993

Led by regional food group, Forth Valley Food & Drink, this collaborative project will encourage restaurants, cafes, retailers and locals to add feature five local products on menus; stock five new local products on shelves and add five local products to shopping baskets. Funds will support creation of marketing materials and delivery.

Isle of Bute. Isle of Bute Food & Drink Festival £3,240

Three-day celebration of the island's food and drink via producer stalls; masterclasses; foraging and other experiences, delivered by regional food group, Bute Kitchen, in collaboration with other organisations and businesses.

Love Loch Lomond - A Taste of Loch Lomond Marketing Campaign £4,500

Marketing campaign to promote a new publication, 'A Taste of Loch Lomond: Stories & Flavours from the Bonnie Banks', that showcases stories, products and recipes from the area's local producers and hospitality businesses. Funding will support campaign material production and promotion.

Orkney. Orkney Food and Drink Festival £5,000

Delivered by regional food group, Orkney Food and Drink, this two-day festival will bring together the island's businesses to sell their products to visitors and locals. Funding will support venue and promotional costs.

Outer Hebrides. Hebridean Fine Food & Drink Festival. £3,000

Regional food group, Eat Drink Hebrides, will deliver branding and marketing assets for two food fairs and two networking events including a Food and Drink Awards, increasing sales, promoting local businesses and supporting local supply chains.

Fine Cheesemakers of Scotland - Promoting Scottish Artisanal Cheese. £5,000

Project from this collaborative artisan cheese network to improve digital presence and tell a more compelling and cohesive story to increase sales and promotion. Funding will support professional content rebrand including video/photos/Instagram and website.

The Scottish Cider Festival. £5,000

New annual event to promote Scotland's emerging cider industry, delivered by Fife-based cider pioneers, Aeble. Hosted in Edinburgh, it will provide a platform for the country's producers to sell their craft products, partnering with other local food and drink producers. Funding will support venue, branding and marketing costs.

TOTAL 15 Applicants TOTAL GRANT CLAIM FUNDING £66,208