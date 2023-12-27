Scottish Government
Supporting small producers
Funding to help grow local supply chains.
Small producers will be able to access a range of new support through a new government pilot to help them become more sustainable.
The Small Producers Pilot Fund has been allocated over £180,000 which will be used to assist small producers and crofters to establish more localized supply chains and cut food miles.
The funding will be used to:
- support two small-scale abbatoir projects
- establish a new information resource webpage for small producers
- develop a framework to assess small producers data
- procure a service to deliver training courses for small producers
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:
“The Small Producers Pilot Fund will help small producers grow their businesses and facilitate the growth of a more diverse and resilient food and drink industry.
“This pilot marks the start of our wider efforts to help small producers move to more green and sustainable production methods.
“The Scottish Government remains committed to supporting small producers and empowering them to play a key role in making our Vision for Agriculture a reality."
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-small-producers/
