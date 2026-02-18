Supporting social care

Up to 30,000 extra care hours projected.

Up to 30,000 extra hours of adult social care work are expected to be secured every month through the Adult Social Care Displaced Workers Scheme.

The scheme, backed by £500,000 Scottish Government funding, is helping employers recruit international workers who are already in the UK and find themselves without sponsored employment at no fault of their own.

Up to 250 workers are projected to be re-employed once checks are complete this spring and visa rules mean each must earn at least £25,000 a year.

Social Care Minister Tom Arthur said:

“The UK Government’s hostile approach to migration and decision to close the adult social care visa route to new overseas applicants means this important sector faces serious recruitment challenges during a time of enormous need.

“Our displaced workers scheme supports a sustainable social care service and workforce for Scotland. This mitigates the loss of international recruitment caused by changes to the UK immigration system and helps meet the care needs of our older population, by allowing providers to deliver thousands of extra hours of valuable support.

“It also indicates the type of society we are working to support – one with kindness and fairness to the most vulnerable at its heart.”

Background

The Adult Social Care Displaced Worker Scheme covers additional costs which employers face when hiring a displaced worker already in the UK who has lost an employer’s sponsorship and where there are unfilled vacancies. These costs will often prevent an employer from employing them. The scheme opened on 3 December and closed on 31 January.

Some 69 employers have already taken part in the scheme so far, mainly in urban areas, with up to 250 employees projected to be re-employed, according to operational data used in processing the scheme.

According to statistics published by the Home Office, the number of Health and Care Worker visas being granted for those in a Caring Personal Service Occupation has fallen by 88% since the UK Government’s decisions to exclude dependants from applications in March 2024, and to close the Social Care Visa Route entirely in July last year.

The figures are calculated based on a 37.5 hour week for 200 displaced workers. This allows for changes in projected numbers whilst the necessary checks and approvals are granted from the Home Office.