Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Supporting Stability and Resilience in Kyrgyzstan: UK statement to the OSCE, July 2026
The UK yesterday welcomed the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek’s work supporting Kyrgyzstan’s stability, resilience and development. The Office’s contributions to border security, democratic governance, human rights, economic resilience and regional co-operation demonstrated the value of the OSCE’s field presence.
Thank you, Mr Chair, and thank you, Ambassador, Director for your reports.
We commend the Office’s efforts to support Kyrgyzstan’s stability, resilience and development across all three dimensions. The United Kingdom supports the Programme Office’s work to strengthen border security and regional co-operation, including confidence-building initiatives with neighbouring states, enhanced customs and border management, explosive ordnance disposal capacity, and action to counter transnational threats.
We also welcome the Office’s support for disaster risk reduction, economic resilience and entrepreneurship, and initiatives that promote youth engagement, women’s economic empowerment and the Women, Peace and Security agenda. These activities demonstrate the value of the OSCE’s field presence and its contribution to regional security and co-operation.
We further welcome the Programme Office’s support for democratic governance, human rights, rule of law and anti-trafficking efforts, as well as its continued backing for the OSCE Academy in Bishkek. The United Kingdom supports the Office’s planned focus on sustainable, nationally owned programmes and encourages continued work to strengthen regional co‑operation, institutional capacity and inclusive participation.
We remain a strong supporter of your mandate. As with all field missions we encourage continued focus on impact, sustainability and close alignment with OSCE commitments, particularly in the constrained resource environment.
Thank you.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/supporting-stability-and-resilience-in-kyrgyzstan-uk-statement-to-the-osce-july-2026
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