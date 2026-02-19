Supporting stronger communities

£300,000 fund distributed in partnership with STV Children's Appeal

32 community projects across Scotland have been awarded a share of £300,000 of funding to help build strong and connected communities.

The Scottish Government has partnered with the STV Children’s Appeal to identify grassroots organisations and charities that are helping to break cycles of poverty, strengthening social cohesion and promoting inclusion and dignity at a community level.

Funded organisations include Y Sort It in Clydebank – to help fund upgrades to a communal cookery programme; Govan Help – to support their Parent Wellbeing Programme, which aims to empower parents to improve their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing; and CentreStage Kilmarnock – to expand community activities currently at capacity for people experiencing social isolation.

One of the charities to benefit is Dundee-based community centre Boomerang, which offers a range of services to the local community including a Stay and Play Toddler Group, Cosy Café, Food Larder and Latin Dance Class. Boomerang has received an award of almost £6,000 to help extend funding for a Cosy Café Support Worker through the winter months.

Visiting Boomerang to announce the awards, Kaukab Stewart, Minister for Equalities said:

“Inclusive and connected communities are a 'must-have' for a resilient, safe, and thriving Scotland. I’m very pleased that we have been able to partner with the STV Children’s Appeal to make these awards, which will support vital grassroots projects that are uniting people from different backgrounds, cultures and faiths.

“Our commitment to looking out for one another is one of the things that we should be very proud of as Scots, and I have seen some fantastic examples of this here today at Boomerang. We are also proud of Scotland’s diverse society which is why the Scottish Government will continue to invest in building the strong, connected communities that all of us want to see.”

Carrie Reid, Centre Manager at Boomerang said:

“Thousands of people have benefited from our Cosy Cafe over many years. It has improved people's mental health and wellbeing, fostered deeper social connections and has encouraged creativity. We’ve also seen increased confidence and self-esteem with our loyal volunteers who run the Cafe as they have learned new tasks and socialised with the people who attend, building up their self-confidence and a sense of accomplishment. Thank you from all the staff, volunteers and service users for your support.”

Natalie Wright, Head of the STV Children’s Appeal, said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Scottish Government to disburse this fund, which will enhance the work that grassroots organisations are doing up and down the country to strengthen their communities. We work with a wide range of charities who are doing fantastic work, bringing people together and responding quickly to people’s needs, and we know that this additional support will make a difference where it really matters.”

Background

The full list of awards can be found at www.stvappeal.tv