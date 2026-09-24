Supporting survivors of sexual violence

National roll-out of Nurse Sexual Offence Examiners.

Specialist nurses trained to examine survivors of sexual assault will be available across Scotland as part of a national roll-out.

Nurse Sexual Offence Examiners (NSOEs) support and examine survivors of sexual violence, providing trauma-informed care and gathering forensic evidence.

Following a test of change backed by over £700,000 of Scottish Government funding, the Lord Advocate approved the national roll-out of the role in March 2026

The change means specialist nurses will now be able to undertake forensic medical examinations and give opinion evidence in court, subject to continuing review of progress.

The expansion will particularly benefit islands and rural areas, which have previously relied on private forensic doctor services to deliver this care.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said:

"It is crucial for any survivor of rape or another sexual offence to be able to access the support they need, in the way they need it.

"The hours after a sexual assault are some of the most difficult a survivor will face. Expanding this specialist nursing role means more survivors will be cared for by compassionate, highly trained professionals. It also means these specialist nurses will be able to give opinion evidence in court.

"This is a significant milestone for Sexual Assault Response Coordination Services throughout Scotland, and I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication and work to make this possible."

Sexual Assault Response Coordination Service (SARCS) Network Patient Advocate Kirsty Arnaud said:

“Disclosing sexual assault is one of the hardest things a person can do. It takes a considerable amount of courage and strength to attend a SARCS.

“Every survivor who has taken that step deserves timely, compassionate and trauma-informed care. This includes being able to exercise their right to request the preferred sex of the examiner.

“The quality of care a survivor receives post-assault can determine their future mental and physical wellbeing. More survivors should have access to the passionate and dedicated nurses I have been so fortunate to have met during my time as the lived-experience representative for the SARCS Network.

“The role of Nurse SOEs will further enhance this access across SARCS in Scotland. This development reflects the ways the SARCS Network is strengthening its commitment to delivering high-quality support to survivors across Scotland.”

Background

This change will also mean people will be able to exercise their right to be examined by someone of their chosen sex.

A Sexual Assault Response Coordination Service (SARCS) is available in every health board area, providing healthcare and forensic medical examination services for people in the days following an assault, in line with the Forensic Medical Services (Victims of Sexual Offences) (Scotland) Act 2021.

Implementation of the national roll-out will be incremental, as health boards integrate Nurse Sexual Offence Examiners into their workforce and additional nurses complete the required training through the Postgraduate Advanced Forensic Practice course at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh (QMU) and ongoing Forensic Skills Labs, both funded by the Scottish Government.