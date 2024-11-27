Scottish Government
Supporting sustainable investment in Scotland
Deputy First Minister outlines steps towards financing a green future.
A range of measures to transform how Scotland attracts and supports capital investment into the country have been unveiled.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes will take on a cross-government leadership role as the Scottish Government’s ‘Investment Champion’ to deliver a national pipeline of strategic investment opportunities and a seamless, co-ordinated approach to building relationships with investors and developers.
Practical steps being delivered include an Investment Unit to identify and tackle barriers to investment; the creation of a single portal for investment inquiries and another detailing investment opportunities; and a new Cabinet sub-committee to co-ordinate activity.
The Scottish Government will also explore new financing models including how public sector guarantees could be used, a potential Scottish Bond, and public-private partnerships.
Addressing the Investment Association Conference in Edinburgh Ms Forbes said:
“Increasing the level of private investment into Scotland’s economy is essential to our ambitions – for growth, for jobs, for reaching net-zero, and for improving our public services. Without investment and the growth it can catalyse, we can achieve none of those goals.
“I will be working to tackle barriers and blockers; and to ensure that the system as a whole works cohesively, effectively, and quickly, to support investors and to deal with issues as and when they arise.
“Scotland has the talent, skills and resources in abundance to be a major player in the energy transition and secure a prosperous and sustainable future. We need to work better, smarter, and quicker to ensure that we can create an investor-friendly environment and seize the many opportunities which lie ahead. ”
Background
The Deputy First Minister's speech.
Existing Scottish Government initiatives to support investment include:
- The Green Industrial Strategy, which sets out the Scottish Government’s priorities for the wind economy; carbon capture; hydrogen; green financial services; and clean energy-intensive industries.
- The Offshore Wind Investment Programme, which allocates up to £500 million over five years to stimulate private investment in port infrastructure and other opportunities to anchor our supply chain in Scotland.
- Hosting a global offshore wind investment forum in Edinburgh in 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-sustainable-investment-in-scotland/
