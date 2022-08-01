Scottish Government
Supporting the Commonwealth Games
Cabinet Secretary looks ahead to major cycling event in Scotland.
Athletes representing Scotland at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have the full support of the Scottish Government, according to Culture Secretary Angus Robertson.
Speaking ahead of arriving at the 2022 Games, Mr Robertson said he hoped Team Scotland would be inspired by their record success at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and looked forward to supporting those hoping to bring medals home in badminton, boxing, table tennis, lawn bowls, gymnastics, basketball, swimming and mountain biking.
The week also marks one year to go until Scotland hosts the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, and Mr Robertson recently said:
“Scotland is fully behind all those representing our country at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and I want to offer my best wishes to competitors from across the Commonwealth taking part in this year’s games.
“The 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was a superb, inspiring and enriching event for us all and I hope that many of the athletes competing in Birmingham will draw on that inspiration – including inspiring those Scottish athletes to bring medals home.
“Major events enrich our cultural and sporting life, and the start of Birmingham 2022 also coincides with a countdown to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. From 3-13 August 2023, Scotland will host the biggest cycling event ever held with 13 World Championships combining into one mega event – so let’s capitalise on the excitement of this year’s Games and look forward to the Championships next year.”
Sports Minister Maree Todd recently said:
“It has been a pleasure to be at the Commonwealth Games to welcome the athletes competing on behalf of Team Scotland. Seeing their dedication and hard work paying off as they participate at this sporting level is inspiring.”
During her time in Birmingham, Ms Todd has officially opened Scotland House, the Scottish Government’s Games base, and has attended the opening ceremony of the Games.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will be at the Games on Saturday, 6 August to catch some of Team Scotland in action, as well attending the launch of Athletics Trust Scotland’s campaign to transform lives through the power of athletics at Scotland House.
BACKGROUND:
Mr Robertson will be in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games between Monday 1 and Wednesday, 3 August, attending a number of events.
Wednesday, 3 August marks one year until Scotland plays host to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships – an event that is being supported by Scottish Government funding along with partners including Glasgow City Council and UK Sport. More information on the Championships can be found here.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-the-commonwealth-games/
