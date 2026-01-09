Supporting the DSIT Trusted Third Party Assurance Roadmap: A TechUK Workshop Series

This May, TechUK is convening a four-part workshop series designed to support the successful implementation of DSIT's Trusted Third Party Assurance roadmap.

As the UK works to strengthen its leading AI assurance ecosystem and build confidence in third-party assurance mechanisms, this series will bring together the voices and expertise needed to turn vision into reality.

The roadmap represents an evolution in how we approach digital trust and assurance. Each of our four workshops will focus on one of the roadmap's cornerstone initiatives, creating dedicated spaces for collaborative problem-solving and sector-wide coordination.

Workshop Overview

Our opening workshop examines the role of Practitioners for Professionalising Responsible AI, exploring how we collectively elevate standards, share knowledge, and build a recognised professional community around third-party assurance.

The second workshop focuses on the proposed Skills and Competencies Framework, addressing what capabilities the sector needs, how we identify and develop them, and ensuring consistency across the assurance landscape. Together we'll take stock of training pathways and professional development standards that are emerging.

Workshop three focuses on Information and Data Access, examining the question of how assurance providers can access the information they need while respecting commercial sensitivities, security requirements, and regulatory constraints. We will share current practice and practical models for data sharing and transparency.

Our final workshop discusses the proposed Innovation Fund, considering how investment can drive advancement in assurance methodologies, tools, and approaches. Participants will discuss priorities and mechanisms for supporting such innovation.

Your Role in Implementation

These are active working sessions where your input directly influences outcomes. Whether you're an assurance provider, technology company, government stakeholder, or end-user organisation, you'll collaborate on practical solutions, address implementation challenges, and build the cross-sector partnerships essential for success.

Join us in May to help build a robust, trustworthy digital future. If you are interested in getting involved please email tess.buckley@techuk.org