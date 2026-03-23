Supporting the Fringe to flourish

£500,000 funding of digital development for world’s largest performing arts festival.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society will receive £500,000 to help support ongoing digital transformation work, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced.

A new website is being developed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Fringe next year. The funding will also ensure the Fringe Society can continue its work supporting Scottish artists and the sector, while promoting international opportunities for artists at the Fringe.

The Deputy First Minister recently said:

“The Scottish Government has an ongoing commitment to safeguard the future of the Edinburgh Fringe and support it to flourish, built on the principle of free access for all. “As one of Scotland’s signature events the Fringe has grown to become the world’s largest performing arts festival – a major economic contributor to Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, and one of our country’s most significant national and international cultural assets. “As we approach the 80th anniversary of the Fringe next year, this investment will provide a foundation to expand its global reach and the ongoing work with organisations who play an important role in making the Fringe the annual success it is - in particularly collective efforts focused on long term sustainability to both the Fringe Society and the Fringe as a whole.”

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society recently said:

"The ongoing support for the work of the Fringe Society from the Scottish Government will go a long way to shoring up our resilience and builds on their previous investment. The Society’s work in future-proofing the Fringe with world-class digital and data infrastructure is a critical imperative – with this foundation, these ambitions can be more readily realised and the future more secure. We’ve made giant strides over the last year and this announcement helps us build on that work, delivering even more for the Fringe community, ensuring the festival remains a jewel in Scotland’s creative crown."

Background

This funding builds upon £300,000 of support provided by the Scottish Government in 2025/26.