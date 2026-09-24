Thursday 24 Sep 2026 @ 13:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Supporting the future workforce

Increased funding for Modern Apprenticeships

Providers of apprenticeship places will see their funding rise 10% in 2027-28, giving greater stability to those that offer training.

Modern Apprenticeship contribution rates support the training and assessment of the next generation of skilled workers, applying to new apprentice starts and apprentices in training from 2027/28.

The £8.8 million uplift applies to all types of apprenticeship frameworks, following phase one of the Scottish Government’s contribution rates review.

Minister for Innovation, Technology and Tertiary Education, Alyn Smith, said:

“Apprenticeship training providers play a profoundly important role in equipping people with the skills they need to have successful careers. In doing so they make a significant contribution to a healthy economy.

“This funding increase demonstrates our commitment to Scotland’s apprenticeship system and to developing our future workforce. It will also provide greater stability for training providers within the context of a challenging financial environment.

“We want to see more high-quality apprenticeships to meet our skills needs and to support our vital public services. We look forward to expanding our modern and graduate apprenticeship offer in the future.”

Background

Modern apprenticeship contribution rates review: terms of reference – gov.scot

Current contribution rates.

Review to examine funding apprenticeships – gov.scot

The Scottish Government’s increase of £8,880,000 in funding for Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contribution rates is in addition to approximately £198 million of annual funding to support 25,500 modern apprenticeships, alongside 5,000 foundation apprenticeships and 1,500 graduate apprenticeships.

Stage 1 of the Contribution Rates Review aimed to explore how MA public contributions compare with provider delivery costs, financial viability, and employer contributions. It also aimed to identify changes required for the 2027-28 contracts. A commitment to carry out the review was part of the Tertiary Education and Training Act 2026.

Evidence provided in confidence by a sample of training providers highlighted the unsustainability of static funding rates and challenging business conditions. A more in-depth consideration of the cost of delivery across frameworks will be conducted as part of Stage 2, which will commence in 2027.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-the-future-workforce/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Supporting survivors of sexual violence

24/09/2026 10:20:00

National roll-out of Nurse Sexual Offence Examiners.

Flood resilience funding

24/09/2026 09:20:00

New actions to prevent flooding over four years.

Rise in drug use deaths

23/09/2026 16:20:00

Cocaine implicated in over half of deaths.

Drug-checking service

23/09/2026 14:10:00

First local hub to open in Glasgow.

School meal uptake statistics for 2024-25 published

23/09/2026 10:05:00

The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal was 70.7% in 2024-25, up from 67.7% in 2023-24. 

Homelessness Statistics, 2025-26

22/09/2026 15:05:00

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Record Support for Pupils

22/09/2026 13:05:00

Eradicating child poverty and improving schools.

School Estates Statistics 2026

22/09/2026 12:05:00

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland

Public sector reform: proposal

22/09/2026 11:01:00

Proposal for reform of local governance.

Local governance reform

22/09/2026 10:05:00

Initial proposals designed to deliver fundamental reform of local governance have been set out to help shape the debate on improving public services.