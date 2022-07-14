Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Supporting the health sector and COVID-19 recovery with courier and logistics services
The last 2 years have shone a light on the services in the background that help the health sector run and deliver services into the community.
This includes logistics such as storing PPE, so it’s ready to distribute where it’s needed, or assembling items to complete testing kits.
To help the health sector address these increasingly important needs and build back better, our Document Management and Logistics team engaged with customers to learn more about their requirements and suppliers to establish capabilities. In 2021/2022, we launched two new agreements to help the health sector with transportation, storage and kitting.
Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services (RM6282) provides access to a wide range of services under one agreement including:
- storage – temperature controlled or standard storage in the UK or overseas
- transporting items within the UK or internationally
- quality control – checking that items conform to specified standards
- packaging – from a cardboard box to transport items, to more specialised temperature-controlled packaging to transport critical and life-saving items
- picking and packaging items to make a test kit ready to distribute for the purposes of at home testing/screening of potential health conditions
Courier and Specialist Movements lot 4 (RM6171) provides a total courier solution, enabling a full range of delivery and collection services UK-wide and internationally under one lot including:
- temperature controlled and ambient temperature movements
- transportation of samples, specimens, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, controlled drugs, medical equipment and medical records
- transportation of radioactive materials
Benefits of using our logistics and courier services for the health sector
- a compliant route to market with options for both direct award and further competition
- Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services saves you time by offering a wide range range of services under 1 agreement so you don’t need to buy through multiple routes
- a team of category experts ready to discuss your requirements and provide support with issuing requests for information (RFIs)
- social value has been built into both commercial agreements
- services shaped specifically for the health sector including suppliers with experience of supporting the sector during the pandemic
- 58% SMEs across both agreements, giving you access to services from local suppliers
Further support
Whether you’re new to CCS and require guidance or you want to discuss a complex requirement – we’re here to help. Please get in touch to discuss your requirements with one of our category experts.
- visit the Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services web page
- visit the Courier and Specialist Movements web page
- contact us with us any questions or let us know if you’d be interested in future webinars about the agreements by stating ‘RM6282 Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services webinar’ and/or ‘RM6171 Courier and Specialist Movements webinar’ in the comments box
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/supporting-the-health-sector-and-covid-19-recovery-with-courier-and-logistics-services-2
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
CCS to fund the rollout of the Atamis e-commerce system for health sector11/07/2022 14:10:00
The Atamis e-commerce system will be rolled out across all health sector organisations that wish to adopt it, following funding from Crown Commercial Service (CCS).
4 tips on how to achieve value for money on your next medical waste disposal procurement04/07/2022 12:20:00
Maximise your budget and ensure you get the services you need by following our top tips in medical waste disposal.
How to carry out early market engagement successfully – Procurement Essentials01/07/2022 11:15:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier
CCS awards major new ‘social value-enabled’ facilities management framework15/06/2022 10:05:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded 44 suppliers places on its major new Facilities Management and Workplace Services framework.
Discover how our Modular Buildings framework supported Reading Borough Council to provide shelter to the homeless09/06/2022 10:10:00
Discover how our Modular Buildings framework supported Reading Borough Council to provide shelter to the homeless
7 customers save £1.7 million on mobile voice and data services09/06/2022 09:10:00
Customers achieved average savings of 73% against previous costs by joining our most recent aggregation for mobile voice and data services.
When and how to run a further competition for your goods and services: Procurement Essentials31/05/2022 10:15:00
Procurement Essentials is a series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier
Bristol City Council finds solution to improve city’s air quality16/05/2022 14:43:00
Find out how we helped Bristol City Council to meet legal limits for pollution within the shortest possible time through a clean air zone procurement.