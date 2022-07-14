Supporting the health sector and COVID-19 recovery with courier and logistics services

The last 2 years have shone a light on the services in the background that help the health sector run and deliver services into the community.

This includes logistics such as storing PPE, so it’s ready to distribute where it’s needed, or assembling items to complete testing kits.

To help the health sector address these increasingly important needs and build back better, our Document Management and Logistics team engaged with customers to learn more about their requirements and suppliers to establish capabilities. In 2021/2022, we launched two new agreements to help the health sector with transportation, storage and kitting.

Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services (RM6282) provides access to a wide range of services under one agreement including:

storage – temperature controlled or standard storage in the UK or overseas

transporting items within the UK or internationally

quality control – checking that items conform to specified standards

packaging – from a cardboard box to transport items, to more specialised temperature-controlled packaging to transport critical and life-saving items

picking and packaging items to make a test kit ready to distribute for the purposes of at home testing/screening of potential health conditions

Courier and Specialist Movements lot 4 (RM6171) provides a total courier solution, enabling a full range of delivery and collection services UK-wide and internationally under one lot including:

temperature controlled and ambient temperature movements

transportation of samples, specimens, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, controlled drugs, medical equipment and medical records

transportation of radioactive materials

Benefits of using our logistics and courier services for the health sector

a compliant route to market with options for both direct award and further competition

Storage, Distribution, Kitting and Associated Services saves you time by offering a wide range range of services under 1 agreement so you don’t need to buy through multiple routes

a team of category experts ready to discuss your requirements and provide support with issuing requests for information (RFIs)

social value has been built into both commercial agreements

services shaped specifically for the health sector including suppliers with experience of supporting the sector during the pandemic

58% SMEs across both agreements, giving you access to services from local suppliers

Further support

Whether you’re new to CCS and require guidance or you want to discuss a complex requirement – we’re here to help. Please get in touch to discuss your requirements with one of our category experts.