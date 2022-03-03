Supporting the people of Ukraine

How you can help and support the people of Ukraine.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has caused the displacement of many tens of thousands of Ukrainian people from their homes and marked the onset of what could be the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe for decades.

We stand in support of the Ukrainian people who are bravely resisting this unprovoked and brutal act of war.

We understand that many people in Wales will want to do all they can to help them in their hour of need.

With many logistical routes closed and transportation systems under significant pressure, sending physical goods could add more stress to the situation on the ground.

Making cash donations, to organisations responding to the crisis in Ukraine, allows for emergency relief goods to be sourced locally.

Anyone who is able to help can consider making a financial donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee

If you are an immediate family member of a British National normally living in Ukraine and intend to apply for a visa under the Family Migration route, read the guidance on visas for immediate family members of British nationals normally living in Ukraine. You should call +44 (0) 300 3032785 for assistance before applying. Lines are open Monday – Friday 8am-8pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am-5.30pm.

The situation in Ukraine may be traumatic for family members, friends and those currently in living in Wales. The CALL (Community Advice & Listening Line) Mental Health helpline is available 24 hours a day to listen and provide support. Call 0800 132737 or text ‘Help’ to 81066.