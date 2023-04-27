Supporting thriving communities across Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will today (Thursday 27 April) see how the Co-operation Agreement is supporting thriving communities in a series of visits in Pembrokeshire.

They will meet students at Ysgol Caer Elen, in Haverfordwest, to hear about their hopes and ambitions for the future. They will then tour the site of former MOD housing at the Cashfield Estate in the town, which has been brought back into use as affordable homes for local people.

The visit will end at the Bro Preseli extra care – a housing scheme for older people, developed by Caredig Ltd, Pembrokeshire Council and Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The three-year Co-operation Agreement was signed between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru in December 2021. It sets out a broad range of commitments to support thriving communities and ensure people can afford to live and work in their local areas.

Shared priorities include action to address second homes and unaffordable housing, work to explore a National Care and Support Service for Wales; expanding the range of made-in-Wales vocational qualifications, promoting the daily use of Welsh in more places and tackling poverty and inequality.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

We want all our communities across Wales to be places where children can grow up, close to their local school; where young people and families can put down roots, near to their place of work and where people can grow old after their retirement. We want Wales to be a place of vibrant and thriving communities for everyone – whatever their age. Across Pembrokeshire, we have seen some excellent examples of schemes supporting people to live locally.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price said:

From the introduction of universal free school meals for primary school children, free childcare for all two year olds, strengthening Welsh medium education and radical action to address the housing crisis, the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru is delivering positive change in communities across Wales. I look forward to seeing these policies continue to develop as we work together through the Agreement.

The Co-operation Agreement: 2021