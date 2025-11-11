Supporting trade and transport routes

Proposals to restore Rosyth to Europe ferry route.

A direct trade route between Scotland and Europe could reopen under proposed changes in legislation.

Minister for Agriculture & Connectivity Jim Fairlie has instructed officials to prepare a consultation on legislation that will enable the reintroduction of a ferry route between Rosyth and Dunkirk.

The changes would increase access to the EU market for Scottish exports which have been negatively impacted by Brexit by allowing flexibility on the location requirements for a Border Control Post (BCP).

Food and agricultural products must undergo biosecurity checks at a BCP before entering Scotland from the European Union and vice versa.

The existing port at Rosyth is not able to facilitate border checks however these are already in place just over 20 miles away at Grangemouth. The proposed legislation would allow products arriving from the EU to be docked at Rosyth and then checked at the BCP in Grangemouth.

Following the withdrawal of the freight only Rosyth to Zeebrugge service in April 2018, there have been no direct roll-on/roll-off ferry services from Scotland to Europe.

Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes has already written to UK Secretary of State for Scotland, Douglas Alexander confirming the Scottish Government’s intent to do all it can to remove obstacles to the project.

Ms Forbes also sought confirmation of the UK Government’s willingness to address at pace the components of effective border control which remain reserved.

Danish-owned ferry operator DFDS has been working with the Scottish Government and is considering a freight and passenger vessel service, three times per week with a sailing time of twenty hours.

Mr Fairlie said:

“This is a strategically important trade route for Scotland particularly for our agricultural sector and it is imperative that we do all we can to counter the negative impact we are experiencing to Scottish exports following our removal from the European Union.

“We will do all we can to ensure this direct freight and passenger ferry service to Europe is delivered as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Background

A short consultation will be launched as soon as possible, with the Scottish Statutory Instrument planned to be made before Scottish Parliament is dissolved for the 2026 Elections.