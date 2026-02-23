Supporting Ukraine’s defence against Russia

Scotland sending fishing nets to repel drones.

More than 280 tonnes of used fishing nets will be sent from Scotland to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself against deadly Russian drone attacks.

The used salmon farm nets had been stored ready for recycling but will now be sent to Ukraine following a request from its government.

Vital infrastructure and strategic locations in Eastern Ukraine will be protected as the nets are draped overhead catching exploding drones.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson yesterday said:

“As we approach the fourth anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine the Scottish Government is committed to aiding Ukraine’s defence and this donation demonstrates that our support is unwavering. “The Ukrainian Minister for the Development of Communities made a direct request for Scotland to supply used fishing nets, which would be repurposed to provide anti-drone netting on public roads in Eastern Ukraine. “We identified 228 old salmon farm nets, weighing 280 tonnes, sitting in storage awaiting disposal. They work by trapping the drone propellers, stopping them reaching their target. “Drone attacks are a near daily occurrence. They have been responsible for many deaths and casualties as well as causing huge devastation across Ukraine. This will help counter some of these deadly attacks.”

Background

The Directorate for International Trade and Investment (DITI) has allocated £216,000 to meet some of the costs of shipping 280 tonnes of used nets to Ukraine.

Denmark, Sweden and France have also donated old fishing nets for anti-drone use.

Scottish Government officials are finalising details of the transfer of the nets to Ukraine with the Ministry of Defence.