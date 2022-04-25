Scottish Government
Supporting unions with just transition
Funding will support worker engagement.
Scotland’s journey to net zero will be amplified thanks to better partnership working between the Scottish Government and trade unions to deliver a just transition.
At the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) in Aberdeen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will announce £100,000 in grant funding to support just transition capacity within the trade union movement.
The money will be used by STUC to coordinate worker engagement on just transition, amplify and share best practice and provide policy support.
Unions will continue to be fundamental in delivering a just transition to a net zero and climate resilient Scotland, helping to ensure a low carbon economy prospers in Scotland.
This year’s event marks the 125 years since the first STUC Annual Congress, and the First Minister said the case for a strong union movement never goes away, with addressing inequalities a key priority for the Scottish Government in helping Scotland to recover from COVID-19.
The First Minister said:
“We want the trade unions to continue to influence and shape our delivery of a just transition. That’s why I’m glad to be able to confirm today that we are providing the STUC with annual funding of £100,000, to cover STUC staffing costs for officials who can liaise with workers and with government.
“The unions – through the creation of the Just Transition Commission – have already been fundamental to our policy thinking about a just transition. This funding will ensure that they continue to be vital, as we get on with delivering good, green jobs and a truly just transition.
“The Scottish Government economic strategy rests on the idea that by supporting those who are in poverty, by delivering a just transition, by supporting fair work – we can help people to fulfil their potential and to contribute to our economy and our society.
“That’s a principle which I know the STUC is also committed to. It’s why they are valuable partners, and also important sources of challenge, as we work to create a fairer, greener Scotland.”
STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said:
“The trade union movement has been at the forefront of pushing for a just transition, ensuring climate justice is entwined with workers’ voices.
“Our movement, our environment and our planet cannot afford any more false dawns which fail to empower workers and their communities. We’re pleased that the Scottish Government has recognised this.
“This funding, in addition to the work ongoing within the Just Transition Commission, will ensure we hold business, government and all other stakeholders to account. We must secure good, green jobs, we must not leave communities abandoned and we must place fair work and workers’ voices at the heart of any just transition.”
