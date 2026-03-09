Supporting women to leave abusive relationships

Increase in funding support announced on International Women’s Day.

Up to 2,400 women and their children could be supported to escape abusive relationships, following the announcement of increased funding for emergency financial support.

The Scottish Government is providing £2 million for the ‘Fund to Leave’ initiative over the next year (2026-27).

The fund provides immediate financial support for essentials when leaving an abusive partner, removing the financial barriers that can trap women in harmful relationships by giving them the means to act quickly and safely.

Financial uncertainty and economic coercive control are recognised factors behind women and children remaining in unsafe situations. Domestic abuse is one of the leading causes of homelessness for women in Scotland. In 2024-25, nearly one in four women seeking homelessness assistance cited violent or abusive household disputes as the reason.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“Domestic abuse is one of the most harmful and pervasive forms of violence against women and girls, and there is absolutely no place for it in modern Scotland. We are determined to break down the financial barriers that prevent women from leaving abusive partners so they can begin to safely rebuild their lives and protect their children from harm.

“Since launching earlier this year, the Fund to Leave has already supported more than 230 women and 300 children to safely leave abusive relationships. This has included support to pay rent, afford transport and buy essentials including food and clothing.

“By increasing the amount of funding available for the year ahead, we will ensure more women and children are kept safe from abusive men –reducing homelessness and helping create a fairer society.

Background

The Fund to Leave is administered by Scottish Women's Aid and local women's aid groups across Scotland. Women with no recourse to public funds are also eligible to apply.

Since the national fund launched in February 2026, 233 women have already received support, with a further 300 children benefiting. The average award has been around £700.

The Fund to Leave is part of the Ending Homelessness Together Fund. The previous national fund was set at £1.5 million in 2025-26.

Details on how to apply can be found on the Scottish Women’s Aid website.