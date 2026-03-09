10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Supporting working people always top of my mind
The Prime Minister will visit a community centre in London where he'll meet with people to discuss the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on communities here in Britain.
The Prime Minister will visit a community centre in London where he’ll meet with people to discuss the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on communities here in Britain.
His visit follows further action across the weekend to support British citizens and defend our interests, with booking open for British nationals in Dubai wishing to access UK government-provided flights and more commercial flights available. The four additional Typhoon jets have now arrived in Qatar, and a Merlin helicopter is en route to RAF Akrotiri to bolster our defences in Cyprus.
Speaking ahead of the visit the Prime Minister said:
I know that people are worried sick for friends and family as the conflict in the Middle East continues.
That’s why we’re working round the clock to keep British citizens safe. Staff are on the ground to support those in need, government provided flights are helping people get home, and our tireless Armed Forces are flying across the region to defend our allies and our interests.
But people are also rightly worrying what this means for life at home – their bills, their jobs, their communities.
I want to address those concerns head on. I will always be guided by what is best for the British public. And no matter the headwinds, supporting working people and their families with the cost of living is always top of my mind.
That is true from the day I took office, to the decisions I’ve made over the last week. And the steps we’ve taken to stabilise our economy will make our country stronger in the face of global shocks so that they weigh less heavy on people’s lives.
We’re stepping in to ease the everyday pressures - freezing rail fares, taking money off energy bills, helping with childcare and raising the minimum wage. And thanks to our decisions interest rates have been cut six times and living standards are up.
This is a crucial part of how we become a stronger nation. But our strength is also measured by our resilience as a society.
That’s why we’ve set out a plan to renew the values that bring us together, investing in our communities and rooting out hatred wherever it tries to divide us.
That’s how we withstand the challenges ahead, and how we emerge from them stronger.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/supporting-working-people-always-top-of-my-mind
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister's Oral Statement on Iran: 2 March 202603/03/2026 13:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Oral Statement to the House of Commons on Iran (02 March 2026).
Summary of the UK Government legal position: The legality of defensive action in respect of Iranian regional attacks02/03/2026 13:20:00
Summary of the UK Government legal position: The legality of defensive action in respect of Iranian regional attacks
Energy bills coming down thanks to government action, as Prime Minister vows to bear down on cost of living25/02/2026 10:20:00
Households across Britain will benefit from cheaper energy bills this spring, thanks to actions taken by the government – putting money in working people’s pockets in a major step forward in tackling the cost of living.
PM words marking the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war: 24 February 202624/02/2026 16:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's words marking the fourth anniversary of the Ukraine war.
Co-chairs statement - Coalition of the Willing call: 24 February 202624/02/2026 14:10:00
Co-chairs statement – Coalition of the Willing call.
UK steps up support for Ukraine four years on from Putin's full-scale invasion24/02/2026 13:20:00
UK boosting support for Ukraine four years after Putin’s full-scale invasion with new military and humanitarian support.
Prime Minister announces seven new stations and major rail funding commitment18/02/2026 12:12:00
A generational UK Government commitment to modernise Welsh rail is set to support 12,000 jobs across Wales.
PM: “No platform gets a free pass”: Government takes action to keep children safe online16/02/2026 14:22:00
The Government will give parents and carers greater clarity and support as the Prime Minister announces immediate action to make the online world safer for children.
Government vows to “unlock opportunities for young people across the country” ahead of National Apprenticeship Week09/02/2026 16:12:00
Young people across the country are to benefit from a clearer path into apprenticeships, as the Prime Minister vows to “unlock opportunities for young people across the country” ahead of National Apprenticeship Week.