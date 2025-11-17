Supporting workplace learning

Strengthening skills development.

Thousands of Scottish workers will gain new skills and enhance their career prospects through a £2 million investment delivered by trade unions.

The latest round of the Scottish Government’s Union Learning Fund will support 23 programmes in sectors ranging from social care to the steel industry.

Projects include helping workers seize the opportunities presented by the transition to net zero industries. In Glasgow, access to literacy and numeracy courses will be expanded to support an ongoing apprenticeships initiative at City Building.

A number of projects will also address specific skills needs in the Highlands and Islands, including courses designed to help workers adapt to new technologies in the offshore wind industry.

Announcing the funding during Scottish Careers Week and following a speech at the Scottish Union Learning Conference, Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson said:

"This investment will open up opportunities for thousands of people across Scotland to boost their career prospects and increase their earning potential.

“Working in partnership with trade unions ensures workers gain high-quality, industry relevant skills, while contributing to the development of the skilled workforce Scotland needs. This latest commitment builds on more than £30 million which we have provided to date."

Scottish Trades Union Congress General Secretary Roz Foyer said:

“We welcome this funding announcement which will provide vital assistance in upskilling Scotland’s workers.



“Trade unions are at the forefront of work-based learning, helping workers across Scotland face head-on ever shifting dynamics within the workplace. The world of work is changing. Scotland’s workers stand ready to adapt, take on the challenges and broaden their horizons. The learning and development the trade union movement can offer is crucial in supporting workers to gain skills and training opportunities that would otherwise be inaccessible. “

Background

Scottish Union Learning estimates that tens of thousands of people have benefited from its programmes since 2015.

16 trade unions are being supported by the Scottish Union Learning Fund in 2025-26 including: