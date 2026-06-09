Supporting young entrepreneurs

Applications open for First Minister’s Start Up Challenge.

Young people from disadvantaged and under-represented backgrounds will be helped to start innovative businesses through the First Minister’s Start Up Challenge, which is now open for applications.

Delivered in partnership with the King’s Trust and Dechomai, the programme will select 20 participants for a six-month accelerated entrepreneurial apprenticeship, providing tailored support, grant funding, workshops and hands-on experience. One winning participant will be awarded £30,000 funding helping them to dedicate time to developing their business.

First Minister John Swinney announced the opening of applications on a visit to Juicy Health Club in Glasgow’s West End, where he met young entrepreneurs who have successfully turned their ideas into thriving businesses.

Mr Swinney yesterday said:

“Young people should be supported to make the most of their talents and ambitions, helping create a better future. Supporting young people to take the first steps in business is an important way to help them realise their potential, while also boosting the economy. “The First Minister’s Start Up Challenge will support a new generation of entrepreneurs across the country. I would encourage anyone with an innovative business idea to apply now for the chance to join the first cohort and benefit from the tailored support and grant funding this programme will offer. “Juicy Health Club is a brilliant business that is thriving in Glasgow, and it sets a strong example of how to maximise market opportunities. It was great to meet entrepreneurs and hear how they have brought their different business ideas to life.”

The King’s Trust in Scotland Director of Delivery Lou Goodlad yesterday said:

“With applications now open for the First Minister’s Start Up Challenge, we’re calling on those with ambition, talent and a great business idea to take the next step on their entrepreneurship journey. “Through this partnership, The King’s Trust is backing young people who have the potential but may lack the opportunity and support they need to get their businesses off the ground. “By offering tailored support and access to funding, this programme will help remove barriers to entrepreneurship, helping young people build successful businesses for the future in Scotland.”

Dechomai Managing Director Bayile Adeoti yesterday said:

“We are delighted that applications are now open for the First Minister’s Challenge. This is a fantastic opportunity for young people across Scotland to share ideas, tackle challenges, and build confidence for the future. “At Dechomai, we are passionate about creating opportunities and have developed an Entrepreneurial Apprenticeship Accreditation as part of the programme focused on mindset, resilience, creativity, and leadership. “We encourage everyone aged 18–30 to apply and urge educators, youth workers, and partner organisations to help spread the word so no one is left behind.”

Background

The Start Up Challenge | Enterprise | Scotland

Applications close on Wednesday 24 June 2026.