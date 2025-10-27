Supporting young people onto the right path

£150,000 to fund grassroots youth services.

Measures to help re-engage young people from low-income backgrounds with school and address anti-social behaviour have been announced by Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson.

Third sector organisation Youth Scotland will deliver a £100,000 investment in grassroots youth work to secure safe spaces for young people, helping them overcome barriers to learning and develop skills.

In addition, £50,000 has been made available to YouthLink Scotland to support measures that focus on improving school attendance and positive behaviours.

Announcing the support at Scotland's National Youth Work Conference today, Mr Macpherson said: