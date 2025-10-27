Scottish Government
|Printable version
Supporting young people onto the right path
£150,000 to fund grassroots youth services.
Measures to help re-engage young people from low-income backgrounds with school and address anti-social behaviour have been announced by Higher and Further Education Minister Ben Macpherson.
Third sector organisation Youth Scotland will deliver a £100,000 investment in grassroots youth work to secure safe spaces for young people, helping them overcome barriers to learning and develop skills.
In addition, £50,000 has been made available to YouthLink Scotland to support measures that focus on improving school attendance and positive behaviours.
Announcing the support at Scotland's National Youth Work Conference today, Mr Macpherson said:
“We want to see further investment in projects and initiatives supporting young people from communities impacted by criminal activity and anti-social behaviour, to help them take a different pathway and develop positive skills they need for learning, life and work.
“I have seen the demonstrable difference that youth workers can make in helping to divert young people away from negative paths, and instead towards positive behaviours and destinations. Youth work can prevent violence and anti-social behaviour before it starts, by offering trusted relationships, safe environments, and positive role models, and often reducing risky harmful behaviours from escalating.
“Youth workers support young people to build confidence and resilience, and develop skills to navigate challenges, reach their full potential, and positively contribute to their communities.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-young-people-onto-the-right-path/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Boosting crisis support27/10/2025 12:05:00
New funding to prevent homelessness and expand emergency grants.
Scottish Housing Market Review Q3 202524/10/2025 15:05:00
Quarterly bulletin collating a range of previously published statistics on the latest trends in the Scottish housing market.
Healthcare science: redefining our workforce24/10/2025 12:05:00
The approach we will take to redefine the healthcare science workforce in Scotland. This sets out a strengthened identity and leadership model for healthcare science.
Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund allocation “wholly unacceptable”23/10/2025 13:15:00
Letter to Minister of State for Food Security and Rural Affairs.
People who self-harm: rapid evidence review and survey of practitioner perspectives22/10/2025 11:05:00
This rapid evidence review and survey of practitioner perspectives investigated if self-harm can be a barrier to accessing support and services, and what measures can be taken to overcome these barriers.
Half of adults now have at least one long-term condition the Scottish Health Survey shows22/10/2025 10:05:00
The Scottish Health Survey 2024 results, published yesterday, provide information on the health, and factors relating to health, of adults and children in Scotland.
Heat Network: quarterly report September 202521/10/2025 15:05:00
Information on the capital and pre-capital projects which have been funded through Scotland's Heat Network Fund, Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund and the Heat Network Support Unit.
Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme: quarterly report September 202521/10/2025 13:05:00
Information on the capital projects which have been funded through the Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP).