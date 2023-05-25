Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
SupportNet23 conference
On 18-19 May 2023, the Defence Support organisation hosted its annual external conference at Radisson RED London Heathrow.
The event saw Support professionals from across Defence, Government, industry, academia, come together with International and European partners to discuss delivering greater resilience.
Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS), Lt General Richard Wardlaw, delivers keynote address at SupportNet23.
Day one featured several keynote speeches, including one by the conference host, Chief of Defence Logistics and Support (CDLS), Lt General Richard Wardlaw, who explored what resilience means in Defence. Other speakers included resilience expert, Professor Caroline Field from PA Consulting and NATO Assistant Secretary General Defence Policy and Plans, Angus Lapsley. Joining from the US were industry experts, Brandon Daniels of Exiger, Michael Moran of Boeing and Rear Admiral Doug Noble from the US Department of Defense.
A highlight of day two was Commander Strategic Command, General Jim Hockenhull, delivering a keynote address on the importance of integration, the opportunities that exist for Support, and how we must continue working together to deliver. He was joined by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) Chief Executive, Andy Start, who spoke to the DE&S strategy. Speakers on day two included representatives from Extreme E, Wild Learning, Atkins, the British Antarctic Survey and 601 Sqn RAuxAF with sessions focusing on resilience from the perspective of team resilience as well as sustainability.
Throughout the conference, important themes were addressed including the need to invest in people to create a resilient mindset and culture as well as the impact resilience has on operations and the achieving of operational advantage. The Integrated Review Refresh emphasised the importance of resilience in our ever changing world and SupportNet23 reinforced this, calling for Defence and its partners to work together to seize the opportunities of the day.
Audience members listen to a SupportNet23 panel discussion.
With a wide range of exhibition stands on show, the MOD and Industry partners were provided the perfect opportunity to showcase their latest thinking in Support. The conference also allowed delegates an opportunity to share their thoughts and questions with panel discussions held throughout.
Addressing the conference during his closing remarks, Lt General Richard Wardlaw yesterday said:
I’d like to thank everyone who attended SupportNet23 including our sponsors and organisers. I was really encouraged by the interest shown in ‘Delivering Greater Resilience’, and the common purpose, energy and fresh insights this ambition generated across the Defence Enterprise.
You can continue the conversation on delivering greater resilience using #SupportNet23.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/supportnet23-conference
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Remains of World War 1 airman finally identified25/05/2023 16:20:00
More than a century after the end of World War 1, an unmarked headstone of a Commonwealth war grave finally carries the name of the young airman who rests there.
Ceremony for World War 2 airman identified 83 years after fatal flight25/05/2023 15:20:00
A ceremony has been held for an RAF pilot from Clapham, London, more than 80 years after he was killed in action aged just 20 over the beaches of Northern France.
Extension of UK commitment to NATO's Kosovo Force announced during ministerial visit to Western Balkans24/05/2023 10:05:00
The UK will continue its commitment to NATO’s Kosovo Force until at least 2026, bolstering security in the region
Minister for Defence Procurement speaking at the Navy Leaders' Combined Naval Event23/05/2023 16:25:00
The Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge's speech at the Navy Leaders' Combined Naval Event.
Northern Group partners meet in Warsaw to discuss European security23/05/2023 15:15:15
Key threats and challenges to European security was the focus of meeting of ministers from 12 European countries yesterday.
Strategic Command and Italian delegation discuss cyberspace23/05/2023 10:15:00
A contingent of senior Italian military officers met with their counterparts from Strategic Command to discuss cyberspace and digital.
Royal Marines conduct beach raid in Estonia during NATO exercise22/05/2023 15:15:15
Around 100 marines from 45 Commando conducted an exercise to stage an amphibious raid at a beach in Estonia, as part of a major NATO exercise.
£320 million for OPVS supports more than 100 jobs19/05/2023 15:10:00
Two new support contracts have been secured for the Royal Navy’s versatile Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs).