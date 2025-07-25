Supreme Court quashes City traders’ fraud convictions

On 23 July 2025, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom quashed the fraud convictions of two former City traders after they were referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Tom Hayes was found guilty in 2015 of multiple charges of conspiracy to defraud by “rigging” the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR). He served five and a half years in a UK prison and was released in January 2021.

Carlo Palombo was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud by rigging the ‘EURIBOR’ (‘Euro Interbank Offered Rate’) benchmark interest rate between 1 January 2005 and 31 December 2009. He was convicted of conspiracy to defraud in March 2019 at Southwark Crown Court and sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

Both Mr Hayes and Mr Palombo had argued that they were wrongly prosecuted for what were normal commercial practices in order to appease public anger towards the banks over the financial crisis.

Both men applied to the CCRC. Their cases were referred to the Court of Appeal in July 2023 after a detailed review of extensive submissions.

In March 2024, the Court of Appeal upheld both Mr Hayes and Mr Palombo’s convictions. The case was subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court, which found that Mr Hayes and Mr Palombo’s convictions could not stand and overturned them.

The CCRC encourages other traders who believe their convictions are affected by this judgment to contact them.

