EU News
|Printable version
SURE: Third report shows continued success in protecting jobs and supporting recovery
The Commission has published its third bi-annual report on the implementation and impact of SURE, the €100 billion instrument designed to protect jobs and incomes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report confirms the findings of the two previous bi-annual reports, namely that SURE has been successful in cushioning the impact of the pandemic and supporting the recovery in 2021. National labour market measures supported by SURE effectively protected almost 1.5 million people from unemployment in 2020. This was a key condition for the strong economic recovery in 2021. SURE contributed to this collective achievement by financing schemes to allow firms to retain employees and skills, and to help the self-employed to be ready to resume their activities immediately.
SURE is a crucial element of the EU's comprehensive strategy to protect citizens and mitigate the severely negative socio-economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides financial support in the form of loans granted on favourable terms from the EU to Member States to finance national short-time work schemes, similar measures to preserve employment and support incomes, notably for the self-employed, and some health-related measures.
A total of €94.4 billion of financial assistance to 19 Member States has so far been proposed by the Commission and granted by the Council, of which almost €90 billion has been disbursed. This includes top-up support that has been granted to seven Member States. SURE can still provide €5.6 billion of financial assistance to Member States.
Main findings
SURE supported approximately 31 million people and 2.5 million firms in 2020. This represents almost 30% of total employment and one quarter of total firms in the 19 beneficiary Member States. Small firms have been the primary beneficiaries of SURE support. The most supported sectors were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services and manufacturing. SURE continued to protect employment during the recovery in 2021, supporting approximately 3 million people and over 400,000 firms.
Almost all of the total planned public expenditure under SURE has now taken place. Over half of this has been allocated to short-time work schemes. Member States have saved an estimated €8.2 billion in interest payments by using SURE, thanks to the EU's high credit rating.
The report includes an examination of the national control and audit systems as reported by Member States. It finds that all Member States have run controls to prevent the misuse of SURE financial assistance. Controls and audits have been able to detect and correct instances of irregularities and fraud.
Members of the College said:
Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People yesterday said:
“We created the SURE scheme at a time of immense and unexpected hardship throughout Europe. And it has really shown its value to our economies and societies. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, it kept almost 30% of the EU's workforce in jobs and a quarter of businesses above water, mainly small ones. The scheme's success continued through 2021, supporting people and businesses across our territory. It remains a shining example of European solidarity at a time when it mattered most.”
Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Budget and Administration, yesterday said:
“SURE was one of the first programmes to underpin Europe's economic recovery from the pandemic. It was also the Commission's first big success story on EU capital markets which prepared the ground for the strong start of the NextGenerationEU programme. It is great to see that it keeps generating positive results, to the benefit of EU countries and citizens, changing millions of lives for the better.”
Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, yesterday said:
“SURE helped companies to stay afloat throughout 2020 and 2021, particularly small businesses which would have struggled to survive without financial support. The EU will continue to act swiftly and in solidarity in times of crisis.”
Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy yesterday said:
“I am proud of the crucial role that SURE has played in protecting workers and the self-employed during the pandemic. Today's report indicates that SURE continued to protect employment during the uneven recovery in 2021, supporting approximately three million people and over 400,000 firms. This was on top of the 31 million people and almost 2.5 million firms who benefited from the programme in 2020. SURE has been an outstanding example of the difference that common EU action can make for our citizens in times of crisis.”
Latest News from
EU News
Opening speech of Vice-President Schinas at the Forum Europe 9th annual cybersecurity conference25/03/2022 15:25:00
Opening speech given yesterday by Vice-President Schinas at the Forum Europe 9th annual cybersecurity conference.
Audiovisual creativity and the European digital decade.25/03/2022 14:33:00
Audiovisual creativity and the European digital decade (24 March 2022)
EU strengthens partnership with WHO to boost local manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa25/03/2022 13:25:00
The Commission and the World Health Organization (WHO) are strengthening their partnership to improve equitable access to safe, effective, and quality-assured vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Sub-Saharan Africa, Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and WHO Director-General Dr.
Digital Markets Act: Commission welcomes political agreement on rules to ensure fair and open digital markets25/03/2022 12:38:00
The Commission has welcomed the swift political agreement reached recently (25 March 2022) between the European Parliament and EU Member States on the Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Address by Mr Janusz Wojciechowski on the adoption of the European Commission Communication "Safeguarding food security and reinforcing the resilience of food systems"25/03/2022 11:33:00
Address given recently (23 March 2022) by Mr Janusz Wojciechowski on the adoption of the European Commission Communication "Safeguarding food security and reinforcing the resilience of food systems".
Joint readout by the European Council and the United States25/03/2022 10:38:00
The European Council was recently (24 March 2022) joined by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States.
EU support to Ukraine: Council doubles funding under the European Peace Facility25/03/2022 10:38:00
The Council recently (23 March 2022) adopted two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression.
Personal pensions: The pan-European personal pension product (“PEPP”) applies as of today23/03/2022 09:25:00
The pan-European personal pension product (“PEPP”) Regulation, adopted in 2019, started to apply os of yesterday.
A Strategic Compass for a stronger EU security and defence in the next decade22/03/2022 16:33:00
The Council yesterday formally approved the Strategic Compass, at a time when we witness the return of war in Europe.
President Donohoe's report to the President of the Euro Summit22/03/2022 15:25:00
The President of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoe, has sent a letter to the President of the Euro Summit, Charles Michel, to report on the work of the Eurogroup. The letter will inform the discussion that Leaders will hold at the Euro Summit on 25 March 2022.