Surge in activity to crack down on illegal working across the country

The government has been intensifying raids to tackle illegal working across England since the summer.

Officers have been out in force across the UK to disrupt rogue employers who hire migrants illegally and exploit vulnerable people, and to address the promise of illegal jobs that are used by criminal smuggling gangs to sell spaces in small boats crossing the Channel.

Particular focus has been on targeting car washes, nail bars, supermarkets and construction sites suspected of hiring illegal workers and subjecting them to squalid conditions and illegal working hours at below minimum wage.

Border security is a core part of the government’s mission-driven Plan for Change. Since taking office, ministers have immediately redeployed 1,000 additional people into Immigration Enforcement.

As part of activity to tackle illegal working, Immigration Enforcement also plays a critical safeguarding role, working closely with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and other organisations to allow employees to report labour exploitation.

More biometric fingerprinting kits will also be deployed to the frontline, allowing officers to check those they apprehend in illegal working raids against police databases on the spot, rather than having to take them to local police stations.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Dame Angela Eagle MP said:

Dismantling criminal gangs and restoring order to our asylum system is a key part of our Plan for Change. That’s exactly why we are clamping down on illegal working to prevent this abuse of our immigration system and safeguard those who are sold a false promise about their ability to live and work here. Since the election, arrests and enforcement visits have deliberately increased, demonstrating that we will not tolerate any hiding place from law enforcement.

Director of Enforcement, Compliance and Crime at Immigration Enforcement Eddy Montgomery said:

This activity demonstrates our laser focus on holding employers to account and safeguarding those who are made to work in squalid conditions. I am proud of the teams across the country, for their hard work in accelerating this activity in recent months to prevent exploitation and ensure those who break the law face consequences.

London

Nearly 1,000 enforcement visits have been carried out across the capital since the summer, thanks to a crackdown on illegal working by the Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement team.

Between July and November, 996 visits resulted in 770 arrests and 462 premises receiving civil penalty notice referrals. This means the employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty.

During one recent visit to a hotel in Kensington, 6 agency staff were arrested, with 5 on suspicion of illegal working and one identified as having overstayed their visa.

This surge in activity led to almost 100 extra visits compared to January to July under the previous government.

East of England

Between July and November, 191 visits resulted in 132 arrests and 94 premises receiving civil penalty notice referrals in the east of England. This means the employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty.

During one recent visit to a restaurant in Chelmsford, 6 arrests were made on suspicion of illegal working. Five further arrests were made at a restaurant in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The surge in activity represents a 26% rise in visits in the east of England compared to January to July under the previous government.

Midlands

Between July and November, 665 visits resulted in 427 arrests and 305 premises receiving civil penalty notice referrals in the Midlands. This means the employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty.

During one visit to a factory in Stratford Upon Avon, 11 arrests were made on suspicion of illegal working offences.

The surge in activity represents a 13% rise in visits in the Midlands compared to January to July under the previous government.

South-central Engand

Between July and November, 260 visits resulted in 213 arrests and 165 premises receiving civil penalty notice referrals in south-central England. This means the employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty.

During one visit to a car garage in Portsmouth, 7 arrests were made on suspicion of illegal working offences.

The surge in activity represents a 63% rise in visits in south-central England compared to January to July under the previous government.

South-east England

Between July and November, 278 visits resulted in 173 arrests and 130 premises receiving civil penalty notice referrals in south-east England. This means the employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found guilty.

During one recent visit to a distribution centre in Thurrock, 5 arrests were made on suspicion of a range of offences including illegal working and breach of bail conditions. In addition, 5 arrests were also made at a nail salon for illegal working offences.

The activity demonstrates this government’s commitment to ramping up immigration enforcement in south-east England and preventing people from working in the illegal economy, either by choice or coercion.