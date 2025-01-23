‘Surge’ in norovirus cases keeps pressure on hospitals high

Norovirus levels in hospitals in England are 80% higher than the same period last year, new figures show today as pressure on NHS services remains high.

New data published today shows that 784 patients a day were in hospital with norovirus last week (week ending 19 January 2025), up from 650 the previous week. Levels are up almost 80% compared to the same period last year (438 in 2024), and are the highest seen in hospitals in any January since 2020.

Flu rates have dropped since their peak but remain almost 2.5 times higher than last year, with 3,833 patients in hospital with the illness on average each day last week, including 176 in critical care.

Other winter viruses are adding to the strain, with over a thousand patients on average (1,071) in hospital with COVID-19 every day last week. While 29 children on average were in hospital with RSV each day – a fall from the previous week (51) – but numbers were still up 91% on last year (15 in 2024).

Amid this increased demand, hospitals remain extremely busy with 96% of adult hospital beds occupied by patients.

Almost one in seven of these (13,710) were last week taken up by patients who did not need to be in hospital and were well enough to be discharged – 125 more than the previous week.

Despite the pressure on services, time lost to delays in ambulance handovers continued to fall to 18,971 hours – down a third on the week before (29,956 hours) and on the same week last year (28,712).

More than 29 million flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines have been delivered since autumn and those eligible can still protect themselves by visiting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccination site or finding a pharmacy offering the flu vaccine.

Measures put in place ahead of winter by the NHS included upgraded 24 hour co-ordination centres, support for frequent users of A&E services, strengthened same day emergency care and more care in the community.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care said: “NHS hospitals have been hit by a surge in norovirus cases over the last week – with the highest level recorded in any January since 2020.

“This, along with higher than normal rates of flu and other winter viruses – and continued issues in delays in discharging patients – means hospitals remain extremely busy with patients.

“Staff are working incredibly hard to see patients as quickly as possible, and it is welcome news that flu cases have now peaked. Patients should continue to use 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions and call 999 or go to A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting said: “Despite the work we did to end the strikes and roll out the new RSV vaccine, hospitals up and down the country are still facing significant pressure and patients continue to face unacceptable levels of care this winter.

“It’s welcome that flu rates are starting to decline and ambulance handovers are improving – but we’re not out of the woods yet.

“If you’re eligible, it’s not too late to get your flu vaccination – contact your local pharmacy or GP to protect yourself this winter.”

Norovirus can spread very easily and washing hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to stop it spreading.

The weekly situation report publications can be found here: Statistics » Urgent and Emergency Care Daily Situation Reports 2024-25