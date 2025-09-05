Surrey aviation business soars to new heights with UKEF backing

UK Export Finance announces support for multimillion-pound investment in market-leading aviation experts.

Loan guarantee from UK Export Finance enables 3TOP Aviation to secure a £20 million investment to expand into growing overseas markets for sustainable aircraft aftermarket services

The Leatherhead-based aviation specialist is to grow the UK arm of the business and create more jobs

Latest action in the government’s Plan for Change and in support of the UK’s manufacturing sector as part of the Industrial Strategy

A market-leading aircraft trading and refurbishment specialist has secured multimillion-pound investment to meet growing international demand with support from UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the UK’s export credit agency.

Based in Leatherhead, 3TOP Aviation acquires mid-to-end-life aircraft and engines for onward trading, leasing and refurbishment. As part of their operations, they also dismantle aircraft and rebuild the associated components for onward sale to clients, helping to make the aerospace industry more sustainable.

The company – which employs 18 staff in Surrey plus 16 outside the UK – aims to grow into new global markets and product lines such as new generation aircraft. As a result of the UKEF-backed financing, 3TOP Aviation is also planning to expand its UK workforce by 20% and relocate some of its warehouses in France and the US to a larger site in Leatherhead, bringing further benefits to the local economy.

The financing has been secured with backing from UKEF issued under its General Export Facility. This guarantee enabled HSBC UK to provide a trade finance facility of up to £20 million, supporting 3TOP Aviation’s export growth.

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Exports, said:

This investment shows how we are removing barriers to trade, unleashing the UK’s exporting potential, to bring jobs, growth, and investment back to local economies like Leatherhead. Through our Trade Strategy, three landmark trade deals and Small Business Strategy, our Plan for Change is supporting businesses like 3TOP Aviation to expand abroad.

Tim Reid, CEO at UK Export Finance, said:

3TOP Aviation’s story shows how our support empowers UK businesses to create prosperity at home while growing their footprint internationally. Their impressive growth in turnover from £3 million to £70 million in just four years demonstrates the huge potential for British firms by tapping into global markets. That’s where UKEF comes in: we’re here to ensure that lack of finance never stands in the way of firms achieving their true export potential.

3TOP Aviation brings more than 25 years of industry expertise to the sector, with international offices spanning the United Arab Emirates, United States, Singapore, Germany and India. In the last four years, 3TOP Aviation’s business has boomed with revenue growing from a post-Covid low of £3 million in 2021 to £70 million in 2025.

Chris Emechete, Managing Director of 3TOP Aviation, said:

We are delighted to have secured substantial funding from UKEF which helps strengthen our position as a leading UK exporter of commercial aircraft aftermarket services and allows us to further exploit new opportunities around the world. We are very active in the aviation market globally, so capital backing from UKEF, a major credit export agency with an impeccable pedigree and reputation, aligns perfectly with our growth plans and aspirations.

Nina Stenning, Relationship Director at HSBC UK said:

3TOP Aviation is a longstanding and highly regarded HSBC Corporate Client. We are delighted to further support the business, which has gone from strength to strength since COVID, and implement a facility which significantly contributes toward their international growth plans.

This announcement forms part of the government’s Plan for Change to kickstart economic growth and raise living standards across the United Kingdom by supporting businesses to export and grow. The news follows the recent publication of UKEF’s annual report & accounts for 2024/25.

Over the last financial year, UKEF provided a record £14.5 billion in new financing, helping over 667 UK companies to export and grow and supported up to 70,000 jobs.