HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Surrey Police PEEL report published
HMICFRS has graded Surrey Police’s performance across eight areas.
We found the force was ‘good’ in two areas, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘required improvement’ in four areas.
Yesterday, we published the PEEL report for Surrey Police.
PEEL is HMICFRS’s assessment of police forces in England and Wales. PEEL stands for police effectiveness, efficiency, and legitimacy.
Get the report : PEEL 2025–27: An inspection of Surrey Police
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/surrey-police-peel-report-2025-27-published/
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