Surrey Police show a “lack of seriousness about their obligations” as ICO issues enforcement notice over FOI failures
We yesterday issued an enforcement notice to Surrey Police after the force repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).
- Enforcement notice issued to Surrey Police over Freedom of Information backlog
- Compliance rate declined 15% in just one year
- Oldest outstanding request at over two years, when responses are typically expected within twenty working days
The notice comes in response to a significant and worsening backlog in Surrey Police’s handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, which has resulted in a compliance rate of just 54%—far below the expected standards and a sharp decline from the 69% compliance rate in the same period last year.
As part of the FOIA, public authorities, including police forces, are required to respond to FOI requests within 20 working days. However, Surrey Police has consistently failed to meet this requirement, with the oldest request in their backlog now stretching back two years. This is a serious departure from the standards expected of public bodies, where responses should typically be provided within a month.
Despite repeated requests for action, Surrey Police has not provided any concrete plan or strategy to address the growing backlog of requests.
Phillip Angell, Head of Freedom of Information Casework, yesterday said:
“Timely responses to Freedom of Information requests are essential for maintaining transparency and trust in public bodies like police forces. The failure of Surrey Police to meet even the basic requirements of the Freedom of Information Act is entirely unacceptable.
“A worsening backlog, with requests as old as two years, shows a lack of seriousness about their obligations and a failure to prioritise transparency. This cannot continue: the public deserves better, and we have issued this enforcement notice to ensure that they get it.”
As a next step, the enforcement notice requires Surrey Police to submit an action plan within 30 days detailing how they will bring their FOI handling procedures into compliance with the FOIA. The plan must include specific measures to address the backlog and ensure that future requests are responded to within the statutory timeframe. The force could be held in contempt of court if they fail to comply with these actions.
The full enforcement notice can be read here.
