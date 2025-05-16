Survey launched to inform NHS dental contract reform

Dentists in England encouraged to take part to inform government plans to improve NHS dentistry.

Dentists across England are being urged to take part in a new nationwide survey to help inform the government’s long-term dental reform programme.

The survey will gather information on the costs and pressures involved in running a dental practice.

The research is part of the government’s wider plans to reform the dental contract in England, providing better access to care for patients by making NHS work more appealing to dentists.

Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said:

We are working to fix an NHS dentistry sector left broken by years of neglect. We have already rolled out an extra 700,000 urgent dentistry appointments and introduced a supervised toothbrushing programme to prevent tooth decay in young children in the most deprived communities. More work is needed, but to find the right solution we must make sure we are clear about the problem. Through this survey, we will gain a better understanding of the pressures faced by the sector so we can fix them and deliver better care for patients through our Plan for Change.

Results of the survey will support the development of the government’s dental reform programme and the annual pay review process conducted by the independent Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).

It forms part of the government’s Plan for Change to improve NHS dental services, addressing challenges that have left many patients struggling to access care, amid reports that some have undertaken DIY dentistry.

The government has started on its manifesto commitment to roll out extra urgent dental care appointments across the country.

It is particularly targeting areas of dental deserts, where patients have struggled to get appointments, and has rolled out a national supervised toothbrushing programme for 3 to 5 year olds in early years settings - including nurseries and primary schools.

Practice owners who complete the anonymous survey can also register their interest in participating in follow-up interviews to provide more detailed insights into the financial challenges they face.