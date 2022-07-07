National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Survey: More than half of landlords and agents unable to recoup pet damage costs
A recent survey conducted by the NRLA, ARLA Propertymark, Landlord Zone and East Midlands pet charity AdvoCATS, reveals the true extent of damage that can be caused by pets in rented accommodation.
The recent “What’s the Damage?” online survey published by these organisations also demonstrates how many landlords struggle to recoup the costs associated with this damage.
According to its findings, 85% of landlords and agents have experienced pet damage in rental properties – an extremely high proportion of the private rented sector overall.
Additionally, this report shows the lack of support that landlords and agents have when it comes to pets in rented accommodation, highlighting the limited protection that these parties have across the sector.
These survey results come at a key time for the ‘pets in lets’ debate, following the release of the Government’s White Paper last month announcing plans to give tenants a right to live with their pets subject to ‘fair and reasonable’ tests.
We recognise the importance of pets in providing companionship especially to those living on their own. However, landlords must have confidence they can recoup the cost of damages caused by pets.
We welcome the announcement in the white paper that the Tenant Fees Act will be amended to allow for pet insurance. We are calling on the Government to expand this, enabling the level at which deposits are set to be more flexible to reflect the greater risk of damage.
James Wood, NRLA Policy Manager, recently said:
“With many landlords unable to recover damage caused by pets, it is no surprise that landlords generally prefer to let to tenants without pets. Particularly those with smaller portfolios who are not able to absorb the losses caused by damage.
“If the UK Government is to increase the supply of pet-friendly homes, then it is vital that landlords and agents have confidence they can recover the cost of repairs. Amending the Tenant Fees Act to permit pet insurance or pet deposits would provide this confidence and give tenants with pets more options in the private rented sector.”
