Survey opens on UK animal research facilities and resources

BBSRC and MRC have launched a UK-wide survey seeking views on current and future needs across the UK’s animal research facilities and resources.

The Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the Medical Research Council (MRC) have launched a UK-wide survey to gather insights from the animal research community.

This forms part of a major fact-finding initiative focused on the nation’s animal research facilities and resources.

A panel of experts from across the field is leading this work to assess current capabilities, capacities and future opportunities across the UK.

The panel is chaired by Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, Emeritus Professor at The University of Manchester.

Evolving challenges

Recent years have seen significant shifts in the landscape of animal research, including declines in some areas, growing complexity in others and increasing financial and operational pressures on facilities.

Advances in non-animal models are also progressing rapidly.

However, MRC and BBSRC recognise the continued need for responsible animal use within a thriving and ethical life sciences sector.

This work must uphold the principles of the replacement, reduction and refinement of animals in research and maintain the highest welfare standards.

Essential community insight

The new survey seeks views from individuals involved in the scientific direction, management, governance, supply and budgetary oversight of animals in research.

Your responses will help us to understand evolving needs, pressures on costing models and opportunities for greater collaboration and shared efficiencies.

MRC and BBSRC encourage anyone working under the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act to take part.

All responses will be held securely and in confidence.

No organisation will be identifiable in the final published report.

A clear, evidence-based picture

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, Emeritus Professor at The University of Manchester, said:

This is a pivotal moment for the UK animal research community. By sharing your experiences and perspectives, you will help us build a clear, evidence-based picture of the challenges facilities are facing and the opportunities that lie ahead. Your insights are critical in ensuring that the UK continues to deliver world-leading, ethical and impactful research supported by sustainable and future-ready infrastructure.

How to take part

You’re able to share your views via the survey, it’s now live and will close on 19 January 2026.