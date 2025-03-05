NHS Wales
Survey reveals decline in physical and mental health in Wales
While over half of people in Wales have made looking after their health a high priority, many are experiencing a decline in their physical and mental well-being, according to the latest Time to Talk Public Health survey from Public Health Wales.
When asked what effect 17 different factors have on their health, respondents indicated that the three main positive effects were:
- Access to nature and outdoor spaces (74 per cent)
- Their levels of physical activity (63 per cent)
- Their home environment (58 per cent)
In contrast, the three main negative effects on their health were reported to be:
- Their access to healthcare services (42 per cent)
- Their financial situation (34 per cent)
- Social Media (34 per cent)
The results highlight the urgent need for action to create environments that support better health and well-being and when people experience health problems, to have timely access to healthcare services.
These findings align with Public Health Wales' recent report, Investing in a Healthier Wales, which emphasizes the need for prevention-focused investment to improve well-being, tackle health inequalities, and ensure better value for public money.
The survey also found that 53 per cent of people say their physical health has worsened in the last three years, while 36 per cent reported a decline in their mental health. Many people find it difficult to focus on their health and wellbeing, with 28 percent reporting that their current physical activity levels are having a negative impact on their health.
Dr Paul Pilkington, Public Health Consultant who leads on physical activity at Public Health Wales, said:
“Physical activity has both physical and mental health benefits, and what we see in these results is that people know the benefits exist but perhaps their environment is not enabling them to be active.
“It’s important we help people find realistic ways to move more in their daily lives. One way we can do this is by creating and promoting active environments — places that make it easier for people to walk, cycle, and just be active as part of their everyday routines. Small mindful daily changes to be active, like a 10- to 15-minute walk, can have significant benefits.”
Emily van de Venter, Consultant in Health Improvement leading on mental well-being at Public Health Wales, said:
“Our recently launched Hapus programme provides a new digital space filled with ideas and resources to help and inspire people to take action to protect and improve their mental wellbeing.
“We want to make it easier for people to find practical ways to feel good and function well, whether it’s through small mindset shifts, taking a moment to notice nature, trying new things or reconnecting with activities that bring them joy. Small, everyday actions—like maintaining healthy boundaries with our digital devices, connecting with others, or making time for things we enjoy—can help us all feel better.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/survey-reveals-decline-in-physical-and-mental-health-in-wales/
