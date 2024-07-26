Arts Council England
Survey shows increasing proportion of people visiting museums, galleries and libraries in England in 2023/24
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport have published the findings from the 2023/24 Participation Survey.
This publication provides an overall picture of how adults across England engage with culture, domestic tourism, live sport attendance, major events, and the digital sector. The survey shows that engagement with the arts, museums and galleries and libraries is increasing year-on-year.
Led by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in partnership with Arts Council England for 2023/24, the Participation Survey collects data on adults aged 16 and over in England to produce a central, reliable evidence source.
For the 2023/24 survey, the sample size used was boosted from 33,000 to 175,000 which has enabled meaningful analysis at Local Authority level too, for the first time in the survey’s history. This year’s survey also included a new range of questions specifically on cultural and creative engagement, which further supports the work of both the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Arts Council.
Later this year, the Arts Council will be publishing further analysis of the data collected from the part of the survey which focuses on its remit, looking specifically at participation and engagement in creative and cultural activities. This will include a data dashboard, interactive tools, and accompanying resources.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/survey-shows-increasing-proportion-people-visiting-museums-galleries-and-libraries-england-202324
