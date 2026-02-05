Crown Prosecution Service
Survivor of female genital mutilation urges criminal justice leaders to break down barriers to reporting
Huja*, a survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM), has spoken directly to police, prosecutors and government officials about the urgent need to improve justice and support for victims of ‘honour’-based abuse (HBA).
‘Cut’ at three months old in The Gambia, Huja told delegates at the national multi-agency ‘Honour’-Based Abuse conference – hosted by the Crown Prosecution Service, the Home Office and the National Police Chiefs’ Council – how these forms of abuse can cause lifelong physical and psychological harm to women and girls.
For her community, FGM was common.
She described how her aunt arranged the procedure out of love, and how she did not realise what had happened to her until her wedding night.
“Many survivors of FGM don't even realise that they've been cut because it can happen when they are babies or very young children,” Huja says. “There were lots of symptoms I didn't know were related to my FGM until I was an adult and was supported by an FGM clinic.”
Senior leaders including the Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips MP, NPCC lead ACC Emma James and Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP heard Huja describe the pressure on families to protect perpetrators, the celebration surrounding cutting ceremonies, and the stigma faced by women who are not subjected to FGM.
Huja describes how “survivors often have to overcome multiple barriers to get to support and disclose the harm they have suffered.”
There are various reasons why FGM is carried out, including the belief that it will help maintain a girl or women’s chastity and ensure she is deemed ‘marriageable’.
We are clear that FGM is illegal in England and Wales and has no medical benefit, and yet victims often do not recognise what has happened to them as a crime. Cultural acceptance, fear of ostracism and lack of awareness of the law remain major barriers to reporting.
‘Honour’-Based Abuse sees victims suffering devastating crimes such as domestic or sexual abuse, forced marriage or FGM, often at the hands of their own families, extended families, or members of their community.
CPS data shows that a during the 12 months ending September 2025 charges were authorised against 114 suspects flagged the ‘honour-based’ abuse monitoring flag.
These crimes remain underreported to authorities.
This week, Huja called for unity amongst those working to tackle HBA. She says, “Communities and professionals need to work together to ensure that survivors reach support and education is the only way that we will achieve long lasting change. It is essential that we support charities such as Sundial Centre for Education on Harmful Practices to help schools and professionals with learning on sensitive issues and safeguard girls at risk.
Police, prosecutors and specialist services at the conference were urged to put learning into practice and recognise the complex pressures victims face to support them through all available options, not only criminal justice routes.
Baljit Ubhey, Director of Policy at the CPS, said “Only by listening to victims of these horrific and multi-dimensional crimes can we respond effectively across the criminal justice system.
“Once again, we came together with partners to share learnings and take active steps towards seeing violence and abuse in the name of perceived ‘honour’ eradicated.
“Stories such as Huja’s are vital to seeing where there are obstacles we must overcome, and barriers we must break down to see more abusers of these crimes brought to justice.”
Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Jess Phillips, said: “There is no honour in ‘Honour’-Based Abuse. It destroys lives, and that’s why we are tackling it through our mission to halve violence against women and girls in a decade.
“This government is introducing a new legal definition to help ensure victims get the support they deserve and put perpetrators behind bars.
“My message to those who commit these crimes is simple: we will use the full power of the state to bring you to justice.”
NPCC National Lead for HBA, Assistant Chief Constable Emma James, said: “It takes tremendous courage for a victim of ‘honour’-based abuse to share their experience, and we are grateful to Huja and all victims and survivors for working with us to make change.
“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of any kind of abuse to report it to us when they are ready. We are here to listen, help and protect you, and you will be met with empathy and understanding.”
Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP, said: “’Honour’-Based Abuse one of the most complex forms of violence against women and girls. Too many victims have been let down, and we must see more prosecutions so we can better protect women and girls from these traumatic crimes.
“This government is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and strengthening the criminal justice system’s response to these crimes. It is vitally important that partners across the system come together to ensure cases move through the system and improve victims’ confidence.”
By strengthening this joint approach, agencies aim to build confidence for survivors like Huja* to come forward, bring more abusers to justice and contribute to the government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade.
Notes to editors
- *The name of the survivor in this case has been changed to maintain her privacy.
- ‘Honour’-based abuse sees victims suffering horrific crimes such as domestic or sexual abuse, forced marriage or female genital mutilation (FGM), often at the hands of their own families, extended families, or members of their community. These offences are committed with the aim of protecting or defending the perceived ‘honour’ of the family or community. It can lead to families acting together to protect the perpetrator as opposed to the victim.
- Training prosecutors to look for and understand the complex layers of abuse and overlapping nature of violence against women and girls is a priority of the CPS’s VAWG strategy, which was launched in November 2025 and can be found on the CPS website.
- The second multi-agency ‘honour’-based abuse conference was held on Tuesday 3 February in London with Home Office, NPCC and CPS. The theme of the conference was 'Partnership Working – Turning Recognition into Action’.
- More information on how the CPS prosecutes ‘honour’-based abuse including female genital mutilation and forced marriage can be found on the CPS website.
- For more information on Sundial and their work, visit their website.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/survivor-female-genital-mutilation-urges-criminal-justice-leaders-break-down-barriers
