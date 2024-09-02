Suspected Dorset waste crime site sparks multi-agency operation

The Environment Agency and others are looking into evidence of potential waste crime found at a site near Verwood, Wimborne.

The Environment Agency is leading an investigation into a possible illegal waste site in Dorset and is appealing for help from the public to report suspicious activity.

Officers from the Environment Agency, Dorset Police’s rural crime team and Dorset Council’s planning enforcement visited a site close to Verwood, near Wimborne, last week to gather evidence and intelligence of potential illegal waste activity taking place at the site.

They found evidence of domestic waste, including electrical goods, furniture and garden waste, some of which had been burnt, meaning pollutants have been emitted into the environment.

Those responsible have been profiting by avoiding using a regulated site where waste could be recycled or taken on to an appropriate waste facility, while possibly charging people to take waste away from their homes.

The Environment Agency will now continue to investigate and has appealed to the community to get in touch if they see anything suspicious in the area.

Ben Shayler, area environment manager at the Environment Agency said:

We’ve seen a rise in organised waste crime and illegal waste operations in rural communities across Dorset and have been working with other partners to identify, gather evidence and intelligence to allow us to take further enforcement action against those operating illegally. This operation is just part of our efforts to tackle waste crime, to make Dorset a hostile environment for organised crime groups to operate. We are working together to deter these types of crime and this should be a warning to those intent on flouting the law that we’re on to you.

David Sidwick, Police and Crime Commissioner for Dorset, said:

Running illegal tips increases the likelihood of damage to the environment, wildlife or human health due to toxic chemicals that are untreated when disposed of. We recently consulted with partners on a refresh of our Police and Crime Plan and as a result, added waste crime, to reflect that it is a far greater concern for Dorset residents now. I am fully aware of the large impact it has and especially on our rural communities, which is why operations like the one carried out this week by the Environment Agency are crucial, to make organised waste crime groups aware that their behaviour will not be tolerated in this county. Tougher penalties will act as a stronger deterrent and I will continue to lobby government to introduce stricter punishments that the police can enforce. My office and Dorset Police will also continue to strengthen links with partner agencies to enhance data sharing, evidence gathering and forensic capacity, to identify waste crime criminals.

If you know or suspect illegal waste activity is taking place, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers through their dedicated website or by calling 0800 555 111. You can also let the Environment Agency know by ringing the 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60. And, if you are going to pay a company to take away waste, you can check if they are a registered waste carrier.