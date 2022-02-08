Suspected firearms conversion factory discovered in East Sussex

A man from East Sussex has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected criminal firearms conversion factory.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) attended the property on Moor Lane in Westfield on Wednesday 2 February. They recovered numerous weapons, including forward venting Zoraki hand guns, modified ammunition and firearms conversion paraphernalia from the house and various outbuildings at the same location.

The 46 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mark McCormack, Branch Commander at the NCA recently said:

“This is a significant outcome. I have no doubt that this was a firearms conversion factory, which could have been responsible for the modification of a significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons. “We know there is a high demand for firearms in the criminal market place and firearms enable serious violence across many crime areas.”

Anyone who has any information about illegally held firearms or ammunition should contact their local police on 101. Alternatively, if people wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.